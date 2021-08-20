USC AD Mike Bohn discusses football standards as questions linger over Clay Helton’s future – Orange County Register

LOS ANGELES — In the Venn diagram of statements that USC sports director Mike Bohn, head football coach Clay Helton and Trojan fans agree with, at least one is firmly in the middle.

The standard of success for USC football is championships.

“Our expectations are what they have always been. We want to be in the Rose Bowl and be a part of that College Football Playoff,” Bohn said after practice Thursday, echoing comments Helton made on Pac-12 media day that fans have been eager to remind the athletics department of for years.

The question going into the 2021 football season is whether Helton will be the coach to lead USC back to that level of success. The question that will linger throughout the season is what will happen if he doesn’t hit those goals this year.

Helton’s fate has been a recurring debate around USC for years. When Bohn was first hired by USC in the fall of 2019, his first major decision was whether to keep Helton, who had gone 5-7 the previous season and was in the midst of an 8-5 campaign.

Obviously, Bohn did not fire Helton at the time, but promised to provide the coach with new infrastructure to help the program grow and succeed. Mental and physical health resources, academic support, reinvigorating the recruiting department and branding of the program.

“I have two post-its on my desk from the first few meetings we had with Clay and his staff, things we needed to address,” Brandon Sosna, USC associate director of athletics, along with Bohn, told reporters on Tuesday. “I think we ticked off almost every one of those boxes.”

And, as Bohn pointed out on Thursday, USC is beginning to reap some benefits from these investments.

The Trojans finished in the Top 25 last year, although they lost in Oregon’s Pac-12 Championship game. This year, USC will begin the season ranked No. 15 by the Associated Press after adding the No. 7 recruit class in the country, headlined by the No. 1 recruit nationally, defending end Korey Foreman.

“I didn’t even go into the progress we’ve made and the way this team has come together with their synergy and their affection for each other,” said Bohn. “It’s impressive and that’s a reflection of our head coach.”

In 2021, the schedules are in a way to position USC for success. The Trojans avoided Oregon and Washington in the regular season, having only Saturday games and a bye to the rivalry game against Notre Dame.

A failure to win a Pac-12 championship this season would be much harder to explain than previous years. And after this season, Helton would have just two years left on his contract and a more manageable buyout than when Bohn arrived two years ago.

That has led to speculation that Helton must win that conference championship to keep his job in 2022. But Bohn did not publicly put that pressure on the coach and the team on Thursday.

“I don’t think that’s right,” Bohn said when asked if this is a make-or-break season for Helton. “Some of those national people just don’t understand some of the things that happen here, and all you have to do is look at these young players and the way this recruiting class produces for him and us. We were encouraged.”

Still, the questions about Helton and the future of USC football will linger as the Trojans try to reach their historic heights.

“We are determined to win. And I think our investments and the things we’ve done that we said we’d do, we’ve lived up to and will continue to do,” Bohn said. “So we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that we can attract the kind of support that can play an important role in helping us.”