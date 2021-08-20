Let’s recap the Wacky PGA Tour season, that sort of, sorta ends now





The Brooks Koepka eye-roll as Bryson DeChambeau walked through his interview was one of the highs, or lows, of the Brooks-Bryson feud. The start of the FedExCup Playoffs also marks the end of the PGA Tour season. Yes, it is mid-August, the year has four months left on the calendar. Yes, it seems strange, to be sure. Up is down, down is up… that sort of thing. But don’t get too distorted about it. After all, you could be a Baltimore Orioles fan. Their season doesn’t end until October 3. Keep in mind that the current “season” of the PGA Tour actually started last September, when the ghost of Stewart Cink materialized to capture the Safeway Open. It was 47-year-old Cink’s first win since 36-year-old Cink won the 2009 British Open. And he wasn’t ready. Cink won again in April, just before turning 48. That was just the beginning of the madness. The 2020-21 PGA Tour split calendar included the ’20 US Open in September and then the ’21 version in June. The ’20 Masters Tournament took place in November, while the ’21 Championship was held in April. The Wrigley folks missed out on a real Doublemint sponsorship opportunity because in both cases it was two…two…two majors in one season. The disorientation didn’t end there. Just a few weeks ago, Xander Schauffele captured the gold medal at the Olympic golf tournament in Tokyo. The 2020 Olympics, yes. Hopefully gold medals will not be written off. But either way, the majors were the crown jewels of this expiring season, especially the part that took place in 2021. The major championships of the year had returned to their usual environment on the schedule and were historic, nostalgic, dramatic…and even attended. With Hideki Matsuyama winning the Masters, Phil Mickelson the PGA, Jon Rahm the US Open and Collin Morikawa the British Open, golf enthusiasts got everything they could hope for from the Big Four. They should be special and they were in 2021. That said, surprisingly none of the majors included a playoff. Surprisingly, 12 other PGA Tour events required overtime during the season, including a record six-man Rassle Royale at Wyndham. That traffic jam was one of the most painful moments of the season — Adam Scott missed a putt to win that was shorter than the putter he was using. The Jean van de Velde moment was a reminder of how cruel the game can be. We’ve all been there – not with $1.5 million on it – but we’ve been there (see it at 3:18 below). The season also created a juicy rivalry for golf fans to follow, and it’s not particularly friendly. The feud between two beefcakes – Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau – started with Koepka criticizing DeChambeau’s pace of play and peaked with fans mocking DeChambeau by shouting Koepka’s name. When some of the more vociferous violators at Memorial were ejected, Koepka threw napalm on the fire by offering free beer to those expelled from the tournament. There were plenty of other quotes, tweets, and video bombshell moments that added to the fun. Some suggest the thorny relationship creates a chemistry problem for the US Ryder Cup team, which will include both opponents. But come on. if Tommy Callahan and Richard Hayden can sell brake parts together, anything is possible. Besides the feud, DeChambeau was the most bombastic personality of the past few months. He blew up his body, blew the doors of Winged Foot last September, also faced criticism and provided fodder for Koepka by blaming his equipment at the British Open. As mentioned, there have been a number of resurrections in the past 12 months. Not only did Cink win twice, but in 2009, US Open champion Lucas Glover won for the first time since 2011, and most profoundly, 50-year-old Mickelson won the PGA. Phil Mickelson became the oldest major winner of the 2021 PGA Championship.

USA today And how many people can say they’ve made a “comeback” at age 28? Jordan Spieth can. He won the Valero Texas Open in April for his first “W” since the 2017 British Open. He finished T3 at the Masters, second at the British Open and came back in his twenties in his early twenties — one of the elite players in the game. So it has been a decent season, balanced and full of memorable moments. As the FedExCup Playoffs pull the curtain down, perhaps nothing underscores the fact better than thoughts on the ‘Player of the Year’. The truth is, this postseason will likely determine who best fits that description. As it should be.

