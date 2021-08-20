6 Kentucky footballers charged with burglary





Posted: Aug 19, 2021 / 8:14 PM CDT

/ Updated: Aug 19, 2021 / 8:14 PM CDT

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (AP) Six University of Kentucky football players have been charged with first-degree burglary, one also charged with first-degree willful threat, following an investigation into an incident last March at a private party. Lexington Police Department said in a release on Thursday that offensive lineman Reuben Adams, running back Robert McClain, defensive defender Andru Phillips, receiver Earnest Sanders IV, security Devito Tisdale and defensive defender Joel Williams were charged with first-degree burglary. Tisdale was also charged with wanton threats for allegedly pointing a gun at one of the victims. The players will be arraigned in Fayette County district court on Friday. Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said in a statement that he was aware of the current situation and that the school had been aware of the matter since March. The program withheld players from team activities while a student behavior assessment was conducted and returned to activity based on the outcome in June. “We are evaluating the current situation as we receive more information,” Stoops added. The press release stated that on March 6, three people entered a private party uninvited at a residence and were asked to leave. They became upset and threatened to return, the release added, and returned a short time later with additional individuals. They forced their way in and a suspect was observed pointing a firearm at a victim, the release said. The Kentucky Athletic Department said in a statement that: The institution and the athletic department take these matters very seriously. We are carefully evaluating this issue before determining the next steps. All six players were part of the 2020 recruiting class, with McClain, Tisdale and Williams seeing action in many of Kentucky’s games last fall. McClain rushed 16 times for 62 yards in 11 games. Tisdale had 20 tackles and nine assists in 10 games, while Williams had three stops in nine games. ____ More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

