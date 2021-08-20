Should the St. Louis Cardinals re-sign Yadier Molina?

Since the start of the ’05 season, St. Louis Cardinals fans have known who would be their top catcher each spring, but will he be back in 2022?

Since the start of the 2005 season, the St. Louis Cardinals and their fans knew who would be their top catcher each spring, but will he be back in 2022?

With 10 All-Star rosters, nine Golden Gloves, a Silver Slugger, and a pair of top-five MVP finishes — and votes in three other seasons — is the answer to “Who’s catching for the St. Louis Cardinals?” has been Yadier Molina, one of the most endearing, enduring stars in the franchise’s long, storied, proud history.

But Molina, or Yadi to so many fans, turned 39 in July. He’s not the batter he was in his prime, though he still stands solid at the plate, especially in front of a catcher, a position that traditionally sacrifices his batting ability for defensive skills.

And speaking of his defense, Molina is still great. For example, he shoots runners who try to steal with high frequency, and leads the majors at a rate of 43.6% on stealing. But age is catching up with everyone, and he’s not as spry behind the platter as he used to be.

Given the big picture of not just Molina but the Cardinals’ other options at catcher, their competitiveness within the division and their financial picture, the time is fast approaching when a decision (again) must be made as to whether to re-sign Molina or enter a other direction.

So, what’s the right decision?

Well, going back to Molina’s current performance, he’s clearly past his prime, but he’s still a solid player. He hits an acceptable average, takes a fair amount of walks and hits the occasional home run. Sure, he’s one of the slowest players in the majors, but speed has never been a part of Molina’s game – despite his three bases stolen this year without getting caught.

Perhaps his greatest contribution is how Molina works with pitchers. They like to throw at him and he knows his opponents very well. Shake him off? It happens, but he’s been around and effective for so long that the men on the hill usually trust him to lead them through a hostile setup. Cardinals pitchers may be the only people who love him more than Cardinals fans.

What about St. Louis’s other options? Well, if you stay within the organizations, the first place to look is: Andrew Knizner. And it doesn’t take long to realize that he probably won’t be the next big (or even acceptable) Cardinals catcher. While sporadic opportunities have kept Knizner from getting into a groove, he doesn’t have much of the playing time he’s been given.

Ivan Herrera is touted as the catcher of the future, but the future is not 2022. With good patience and solid strength, Herrera does well…in Double-A. Yes, quite a few prospects have made the jump from two levels to the big leagues, but not too many catchers. A reasonable time frame for Herrera to reach the big league is the end of next year, but the best-case scenario is for him to get the starting role over the next few seasons.

The best free agent options this winter include: Buster Posey – just as likely to play for another team as Molina – and Travis d’Arnaud. Make a trade for the Cubs’ Willson Contreras or another starting catcher is possible, but few teams are likely to part with a player with real skill.

The 2022 season should be another competitive season for St. Louis. Of course, Milwaukee is going to be tough again next year, and the Reds have certainly been making some noise over the last few seasons. But the Cubs and Pirates are unlikely to be in the running for the division, leaving only two other teams in the race. Having a good catcher would be very valuable as the Cardinals compete for the NL Central title.

And then there’s the money, which the Cardinals should have a lot of this low season after Matt Timmerman, Dexter Fowler, Carlos Martinez, and Andrew Miller leaving — or at least having their big-dollar contracts off the books. And of those who happen to return, they will not earn a large salary in 2022.

A good percentage of those funds will need to be allocated to other improvement areas, with starting pitching being an obvious goal. Extra depth in the bullpen, infield and outfield certainly wouldn’t hurt, but will there be enough money to get Molina back? Absolute.

The choice seems obvious, and recent news of contract negotiations indicates that Molina’s return to St. Louis in 2022 is increasingly likely.

Can they bring him back? Surely. Should they bring him back? Doubtless. The heart and soul of the franchise over the past 17 seasons — and a likely Hall of Famer a few years after he retires — Yadier Molina must wear a bird-on-bat jersey in 2022, for the sake of the team , the fans and the player himself.