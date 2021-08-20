Sports
Oklahoma Football: Rattler, Bonitto, Winfrey make Todd McShay top 50 for 2022 NFL Draft
Happy Thursday, friends and fans!
With just over a week to go before the start of the upcoming college football season, ESPN’s Todd McShay revealed his ranking of the top 50 players eligible to enter the league. 2022 NFL Draft. In all, three Oklahoma Sooners made the cut, including redshirt sophomore QB Spencer Rattler, whom McShay considers the No. 1 overall prospect.
We finally had some time to study the band. Here’s a look at the top-50 prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft going into the season. https://t.co/bLXhydaJt5
Todd McShay (@McShay13) August 19, 2021
In addition to Rattler at the top of the McShays 2022 list, he also ranks junior EDGE LB Nik Bonitto at number 12 and senior DT Perrion Winfrey at number 29. Based on the raw numbers alone, OU may be looking at three NFL first-round picks in the coming years. -concept.
A trio Cyclones in the State of Iowa (LB Mike Rose at No. 20, DE Will McDonald at No. 36, and RB Breece Hall at No. 38), as well as TCU Horned Frogs CB Noah Daniels (No. 37), also represented the Big 12 in the McShays rankings.
Now for today’s Hot Links! Andrew Raym leads by example, Oklahoma’s H-back room is second to none, Nebraska breaks the rules and more!
- ESPN’s Chris Low recently shared his take on college football 2021 All-Americans Preseason, and both Spencer Rattler and Nik Bonitto were chosen as First Teamers.
- Scary moment for former Mackey Award-winning tight end Mark Andrews during the Baltimore Ravens training camp on Thursday. Reportedly, the Pro Bowler was dehydrated, leading to some cramp problems, said his head coach John Harbaugh. Fortunately, it seems that hell is all right to move forward.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews appears to have left the Ravens exercise on a cart, then got an IV, collapsed and now an ambulance is involved. Hope he’s doing well
lindsey okay (@lindseyyok) August 19, 2021
- Replacing Creed Humphrey in the middle will be no small task, but probably starter sophomore Andrew Raym is set creating his own legacy on the position. OU Insiders Joey Helmer has more.
- Senior Brayden Willis recently spoke about how he believes the Sooners could boast of the… top group of H-backs and tight ends in college football. OU Dailys Chandler Engelbrecht has more.
- Speaking of H-backs, the first episode of the Podcast on the Prairie has come out. Watch seniors Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis as they do some ball talk and provide some insight into Oklahoma Football from the perspective of the players themselves.
- In case you missed it, NFCA Freshman of the Year and 2021 NCAA DI Softball Champion Tiare Jennings threw the first pitch for the Los Angeles evaders earlier this week. The California product was sensational for the Sooners in her first college season, and Shell is looking to raise the bar for itself and its team next spring. boomer!
Follow up Crimson & Cream Machine Twitter!
Sources
2/ https://www.crimsonandcreammachine.com/2021/8/19/22632530/oklahoma-football-todd-mcshay-top-50-2022-nfl-draft-spencer-rattler-nik-bonitto-perrion-winfrey
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]