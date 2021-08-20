Alabama Football Continues Fall Camp at Hank Crisp Indoor Facility

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Due to inclement weather, the University of Alabama soccer team practiced at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility on Thursday afternoon. The Crimson Tide spent the two-hour practice session in shells.

Practice was the 14th in a run of 27, bringing the Crimson Tide halfway through fall camp. It will be nearly two weeks before the team travels to Atlanta, Georgia, to face Miami (Fla.) for the season opener on September 4. The two teams will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, with the meeting at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

Before Thursday’s practice, it was announced that Alabama junior linebacker Henry To’oTo’o had been selected for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award 2021 Preseason Watch List. To’oTo’o is one of 63 players from 31 different FBS schools for a chance to win the prize, who is awarded annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian descent who embodies great ability and integrity. Former Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won the award in 2018 and 2019.

HENRY TOOOO

Linebacker, Junior

A Tennessee transfer who looks set to earn a starting spot in the middle of the Tide defense in 2021, excelled in his two seasons at Knoxville, played in 23 games with 22 starts, led the Vols in tackles as a sophomore with 76, including 10 for loss (-25 yards) and one sack (-4 yards), while adding an interception to deal with a few quarterback rushes and pass breaks had an impact in his first collegiate season, earning Freshman All-America recognition from multiple selling points thanks to his 72 tackles that ranked second among SEC freshmen and fourth among all Division I rookies, signed with UT as a top-50 recruit and one of the top linebacker prospects in the country.

The 2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award winner will be announced on December 14. Five finalists will be announced on November 30.