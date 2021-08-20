South San head football coach Phil Barron placed on administrative leave with season one week away





SAN ANTONIO South San High School head football coach Phil Barron has been placed on administrative leave with the start of the regular season just over a week away, KSAT has learned. SSSD spokesman Brad Domitrovich confirmed that Barron is on leave pending an investigation. Domitrovich said no further details can be shared at this time as it is a personnel issue. Barron was hired as head football coach at South San High School in June 2020 after two years as head coach at Burbank. Barron graduated from South San in 2002 and spent several years as an assistant for the Bobcats. At a school board meeting in South San ISD on Wednesday night, three members of the coaching staff spoke on Barron’s behalf and asked for the head coach’s reassignment. There was also a group of players to support. While details of why Barron was placed on furlough have not been released by the district, the coaches speaking publicly referred to a COVID-related issue and lack of existing procedures. Advertisement We lost our leader because of this particular case that caused COVID without procedures, said coach Ivan Salazar. I think that together we should all share in this responsibility and prepare our teachers and students. It’s unfair to put all the blame on Coach Barron. Coach Miguel Molina followed Salazar and said: The man I’ve known for the past 15 years would never knowingly or intentionally put himself in a position where he couldn’t lead the young men behind me. He would never do that. The district has not publicly announced who has been named interim head coach during Barron’s absence. Coach Doug Burford also addressed the board, vouching for Barron and calling himself the acting leader of the team as it stands. South San did not provide a timeline for when the investigation would be completed. The Bobcats are scheduled to open their season against McCollum High School on Friday night at South San Stadium. Advertisement You can watch the school board meeting below.

