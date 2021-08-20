The nightmare scenario of Big 12 in 2021

It was a crazy summer news cycle for the Big 12 conference in the wake of the tsunami news that the Texas and Oklahoma soccer teams pick up their ball and head to greener pastures.

Neither the Sooners nor the Longhorns have let the Big 12 down so far. But come on, man, their hearts and souls really aren’t in the Big 12 any longer. Besides, any of the remaining eight teams in the league can look at OU and Texas with all but scorn — and possibly, deep down, a little hidden. jealousy?

To say the least, it’s going to be a very strange and unusual 2021 season in Big 12 football.

Over the next few days, we’ll be estimating the Big 12 football race and what things might look like at the end of the 12-game regular season. as well as splitting the Oklahoma-specific 2021 schedule.

But for now, I’d like to think about the possibilities of a season-ending scenario that would be like putting salt on an open wound.

It’s hard to imagine that Big 12 teams won’t muster an extra bit of emotion and physicality in games against Oklahoma and Texas this season. Under normal circumstances, those two teams will always have a target on their backs because of who they are and the tradition that goes with both. This season, however, and as long as OU and Texas remain part of the Big 12, that goal has become much bigger.

Road games are always tough, but when the Sooners and Longhorns visit hostile locations in the near future, they can expect the term “hostile environment” to take on a whole new meaning.

Oklahoma is once again projected to be the all-time favorite in the Big 12 this season — which could be a reason for the rest of the conference to rejoice at the Sooners’ departure. Iowa State is the choice of most college football pundits as the team likely to be the Sooners’ biggest challenger.

The Cyclones were picked by the league coaches to finish second behind OU in the Preseason Big 12 Poll and nearly every top-25 projection has Iowa State in the top 10 in the country.

This is how things look on paper. TCU and Oklahoma State are also expected to have good teams this season. But what if Oklahoma and Texas somehow landed in the top two of the conference standings and faced each other, for the second time in the 2021 season, in the Big 12 Championship game?

Let me say that again: Oklahoma and Texas are playing for the 2021 Big 12 Championship.

The media would love that, especially ESPN, which is slated to see Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship. Oklahoma and Texas fans would also enjoy such a matchup, especially the fans of the team that loses the regular season Red River rivalry match.

I’ll tell you this though, that would be a nightmare scenario for the Big 12. It would be seen by the rest of the conference, and perhaps everywhere outside of the Big 12 Country, as the ultimate rub-it-in-the-face punch.

Given the current state of affairs, it is bad enough for Oklahoma or Texas from a Big 12 perspective to win the conference. But it also represents current reality, which is why both schools are willing to turn the cheek of the SEC’s more competitive nature for even better exposure and a better financial payday.