Ohio Football Camp Day 13: Will Kacmareko

19-8-2021 14:00:00 hours Scott Thomas

FOLLOW OHIO FOOTBALL:facebook|Twitter|Instagram ATHENS, Ohio— The Ohio soccer team ended Day 13 of fall camp at Peden Stadium on Thursday morning. After training we caught up with the tight end of the freshmen Will Kacmare to talk about how his first fall camp is going. Coming out of high school, Kacmarek didn’t have many opportunities to play at the Division I level. The St. Louis freshman then got an offer from Ohio and hasn’t looked back since. “I thought I had a really good senior season, it was during the COVID year, so it was very difficult to get scholarships and recruiting,” said Kacmarek. “Ohio reached out to me and they are the only ones who believed in me. I’ve talked to a number of coaches, they all love me and I love them.” Kacmarek knew the jump from high school to college would be huge, so he primed his body with intense workouts over the summer before even arriving on campus. When the freshman reached campus, he was welcomed by the staff and his teammates. “Coach Albin, that guy is a great head coach, he reached out to my family and he reached out to me,” Kacmarek said. “I’m surrounded by all these good players and all these nice players, they all welcomed me very easily.” The St. Louis native has plenty of people around him to learn from. He said his position coach, Brian Metz , is the best tight ends coach he’s ever had. In addition, Kacmarek is in one of the most experienced position groups in the team, led by “super seniors” Adam and Ryan Luehrman n, as well as junior red shirt Alec Burton . While the first team gets replays and Kacmarek watches from the sidelines, he stands next to his more experienced teammates who help him if he has any questions. “They always teach me every step of the way,” Kacmarek said. “If I have questions, they are there to answer them for me. I feel really blessed to have them around and I get all this information when I need it.” Kacmarek quickly learned that college football is no joke. The scout team sessions, when he gets most of his reps, are often the most physical parts of the training. When Kacmare plays with the first team players, he has discovered that one of the most important skills he can add to his game is a more refined technique. “Technique is all you have at the moment,” Kacmarek said. “Of course you have the power and speed you have, but to get from point A to point B and make those key blocks and key routes, the technique is huge.” As Kacmare shows his skills in his first training camp, he will be lucky enough to have all those experienced players and coaches around him to get better. Kacmarek and the Bobcats will have their first chance to show off their improvement from home against Syracuse on September 4. #OUohyeah

