Justin Thomas brings back old putter, shoots 63

JERSEY CITY, NJ Justin Thomas put his baby back in the bag and started making sweet music again on the putting greens.

Thomas, 28, hit over 100 yards and made nine birdies on the day en route to shooting 8-under 63 at Liberty National Golf Club to share The Northern Trust’s first round lead with the No. 1 of the world. Jon Rahm.

I have my baby back in the bag, my gamer, Thomas explained after the round. Sometimes you have to put her on the shelf every once in a while to make her feel like she needs to perform a little better.

Between his smashing Players Championship win in March and the US Open in June, Thomas had struggled enough with his putting that he’s been benching his Scotty Cameron by Titleist Futura X 5.5 prototype putter for the past two months.

That changed after Thomas returned to his hometown of Louisville last week to host a junior tournament that bears his name. One of the junior golfers used the putter Thomas had so much success with and asked him, when are you going to use it again?

I found myself defending myself against this 15-year-old, Thomas recalled. I thought, why don’t I use this thing? I’ve had great success. It’s not like I make a lot of putts with what I have. If you can putt well, any of us can put anything with anything. I don’t know, it touched me a bit. I think the kid has a point. They designed a putter after it, maybe I should release it. When I brought it out, it looked good, it felt good.

Did it once during Thursday’s first round. Thomas made three birdies in a row from the third hole and finished with another three birdies after his only bogey of the day on the 15ehole. Thomas said he came to realize that he was spending too much time perfecting his stroke, rather than focusing on the feel.

I don’t have to be a robot with wells, he said.

I really thought there would be some rust to get rid of, and there was a little bit, said the 26-year-old resident of Spain. It’s even hard to tell because those first five holes or six holes, even though I was 2-under par, it was almost a completely different story. That chip in on 3, if it doesn’t hit the hole I’m looking for a 40 footer for par. Made a great up and down on 4 and 5. I guess that’s why you practice the short game because that are three holes. I stole a few shots and got really confident.

While Rahm and Thomas were able to go low, the second best score was taken by Harold Varner III, who finished T-3 here in 2019. This time, he is third solo after a 5-under 66 shot in his morning round. is one of six players currently expected to make it into the top 70 and qualify for the BMW Championship, the second leg of the three-week FedEx Cup playoffs.

Bryson DeChambeau shot 71 with just two par on his card, setting up one of the most turbulent rounds of the recent vintage. He became only the fourth player since 1983 to make two or fewer pairs and score an even par or better.

Thomas, thanks to his putter, and Rahm, thanks to his ballstriking, made just four putts longer than four feet, making scoring at Liberty National looked easier than it did for the rest of the field.

The fact that me and Justin shot such a low score shows it’s possible, but we both played very, very good golf, Rahm said. I assume he did. I felt like I played great.