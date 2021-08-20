Why Denard Robinson is Michigan’s Greatest Footballer of All Time





I understand this is probably an unpopular opinion among Wolverine believers, but the greatest player in Michigan Football history may not be Charles Woodson. At this point, take a moment to get yourself together before reading on. Perhaps no player in Michigan Football history is more revered by the fans than Charles Woodson. Woodson remains the only primarily defensive player to ever win the Heisman Trophy and is responsible for some of the most iconic moments in Michigan Football history – helping Michigan to a national title in 1997-98. While Woodson certainly ticks all the boxes necessary to earn the title of Michigan Football’s greatest player of all time, there is another player, former Wolverine, who may be deserving of that title even more. Individually, Denard Robinson is without a doubt the most prolific offensive weapon to ever wear the winged helmet, shattering school, conference and FBS records throughout his collegiate career. Sadly, Robinson is also a victim of the era he played in, an era many Michigan Football fans would rather forget – Rich Rod, Brady Hoke, Dave Brandon, Highlighter Yellow and Adidas take turns. While the era may be forgettable, Denard Robinson’s football career at the University of Michigan is anything but. His entire Michigan career reads like one full-length highlight film, responsible for some of the most memorable individual appearances in Michigan football history. In his first game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2010, Robinson set a record performance – finishing the game 24-40 through the air for 244 yards and one touchdown. His passing performance that night was good, but his hasty performance was legendary. Robinson finished the day with a 258-yard rush and two touchdowns on 28 carries, including an 87-yard touchdown—the second-longest touchdown run in Notre Dame Stadium history. The following year, Robinson was again responsible for carrying the Wolverines to victory over the Irish—an incredible comeback win for the first time under the lights at Michigan Stadium. As time went on, Robinson hit Roy Roundtree in the corner of the end zone for the winning touchdown. By the time the game was over, Robinson finished the night with 338 yards and four touchdowns—another 108 yards and one touchdown on the ground. In 2011, Robinson helped in Michigan’s last win against the Buckeyes — finishing the game 14-17 through the air for 167 yards and three touchdowns. As usual, Robinson would also lead the Wolverines that afternoon, finishing the game with 170 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. While the above three games were notable, they were just a small sampling of the many spectacular performances during Robinson’s Ann Arbor career. If you look objectively at his Michigan career, you can make a very compelling argument as to why the man dubbed “Shoelace” should be considered the greatest Michigan football player of all time – The GOAT. NCAA Records Holds the NCAA record for career storming yards by a quarterback (4,495), eclipsing the previous figure of West Virginia signal caller Pat White (4,480, 2005-08)

Holds the NCAA season record for rushing yards by a quarterback (1,702)

First player in NCAA history to pass 2,500 yards and rush 1,500 yards in one season

Division I FBS record for 200 yard passing/200 yard rushing regular season games (career and season)

4th player in NCAA history to pass 2,000 yards and rush 1,000 in a season twice in his career (2010, ’11).

10th player in NCAA history to win 3,000 yards rushing and 3,000 yards passing in a career.

8th player in NCAA history to score 200 points and reach 200 points in his career.

8th Player in NCAA History to Rush for 40 TDs and Pass for 40 TDs B10 records 8th player in Big Ten history to post at least 10,000 yards total offense

No. 2 total recruits (career) UM Rushing #1 in career-rushing yards by a quarterback (4,495).

No. 2 in career-rushing yards (4,495)

No. 3. in career touchdowns (42)

No. 2 in career 100-yard games (20) UM passed No. 5 in career distance (6,250)

No. 4 in career touchdown passes (49)

No. 7 in career completions (427) UM Total violation Finished his career top 5 all time in both passing and rushing.

First place in total offense (10,769 yards)

Michigan’s all-time leader in touchdowns scored (91), surpassing Chad Henne (2004-07, 90) for most touchdowns responsible for.

Holds the total offense record for one season (4,272 yards)

Own 7 of the top ten total offense achievements for one game

Has 17 career games with more than three touchdowns (5 touchdowns – 3 times, 4 touchdowns – 7 times, 3 touchdowns – 7 times).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/college/michigan/football/michigan-football-jim-harbaugh-denard-robinson-charles-woodson

