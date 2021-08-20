Grain Valley High School Football Reloads From State Quarterfinals 2020

After two of the most successful seasons in Grain Valley history, coach David Allie’s Eagles will see what the former reserves and newcomers can achieve this season.

Examiner’s Offensive Player of the Year,quarterback for all statesCole Keller,and his defensive counterpart, all-state linebacker Hunter Newsom, and all-state offensive lineman Donovan McBride are college graduates and play college ball.

But that doesn’t mean bad news for the Eagles, as they send 22 lettermen and four offensive starters and five on the defensive side of the ball back.

The 2021 Eagles will feature a large contingent of fresh new players hungry for their chance to show what they can do.

“The defensive line seems to be strong,” said Allie, whose team was 10-2 last season, won a district title and reached the state quarterfinals in its inaugural season in Class 5. “It is led by seniors Sawyer Farris and Ethan Schaaf , and juniors Rhylan Alcanter and Jake Allen. Two starters return in the secondary, with junior Keagan Hart and senior Tristin Pouncil.

“Senior Jordan Jones will also return with varsity experience. The linebacker corps will be the least experienced, but what they lack in varsity playing time, they will make up for in athleticism and heart. Seniors Gage Forkner and Owen Perkins will lead the group , with juniors Cole Elliott and Nathan Testa, and sophomore Brody Baker also looking to make minutes.”

