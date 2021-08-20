Vanderbilt Football 2021 Opponent Preview: Ole Miss

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Nov 20, 2021

All-time series record: Ole Miss leads, 51-40-2

Last meeting: October 31, 2020; Ole Miss won, 54-21

Last season: 5-5, 36th in SP+

Head Coach: Lane Kiffin (second year, 5-5; 10th year overall, 67-39)

The energy around the Ole Miss football program is 180 degrees different than at the end of the 2019 season.

Matt Luke was fired at the end of a 4-8 campaign, which saw wins against terrible Arkansas and Vanderbilt teams, as well as non-conference games against Southeast Louisiana and New Mexico State. Sure, the rebels were… competitive, with five out of eight losses by one score, but no one seemed to have much faith in the Rebel program’s direction.

Enter Lane Kiffin. The former Tennessee/USC/Florida Atlantic coach took the job shortly after FAU won its second Conference USA title in three years, and promptly got the attack working. In Lukes’ final season, Matt Corral split time with real freshman John Rhys Plumlee; Kiffin decided to retire from the two quarterback system and made Corral the full-time starter, with excellent results. Ole Miss jumped from 82nd to 14th in points per game, and it was even of an SEC-only program in other words, the numbers weren’t inflated by boosting the score on some bad non-conference teams. Corral averaged 10.2 yards per pass attempt in 2020 and the Rebels spent most of the season scoring at will.

The defense was a different story. A decent unit in Matt Lukes’ final season, the Rebels finished 118th (out of 128 FBS teams) in defensive points per game in 2020. Sure, part of that was the violations they faced Florida, Alabama and… LSU they all scored at least 50 on Ole Miss, but then the unit also gave up 41 from Kentucky (admittedly, in overtime) and 42 from South Carolina. Even an otherwise unfortunate Vanderbilt attack scored 21 on Ole Miss.

But if you want to be mediocre, at least be mediocre in a pleasure way, right? The offense should be just as good in 2021; how far Ole Miss will go depends entirely on whether the defense can stop anyone.

insult

In Corral, Ole Miss probably has the best quarterback in the SEC. Last year, five SEC quarterbacks averaged at least 8.5 adjusted passing yards per attempt, and then there was a big gap between those five and Missouri’s Connor Bazelak of 6.9. Corral is the only one of the five to return in 2021 (the others: Alabama’s Mac Jones, Florida’s Kyle Trask, Arkansass Feleipe Franks and Texas A&Ms Kellen Mouth. Note, however, that Georgias JT Daniels would have ranked ahead of everyone except Jones, but didn’t have enough passing attempts to qualify.) And Corral is even something of a threat in the run game, averaging 4.5 yards on 112 attempts.

Most of the offense also returns, though notable in their absence are Corrals’ two favorite targets: wide receiver Elijah Moore (a second-round pick of the New York Jets) and tight ending Kenny Yeboah. But even with those two gone, Corral should have no shortage of weapons at his disposal: Jonathan Mingo (27-379-3) and Dontario Drummond (25-417-7) return starters at receiver; fifth year Braylon Sanders (15-376-4) averaged a ridiculous 25.1 yards per reception; and running backs Jerrion Ealy (147-745-9 rushing, 15-155-1) and Henry Parrish Jr. (56-263-2 rush, 7-59-0) are also threats in the passing game. Snoop Conner (93-421-8) is more of a traditional running back.

The offensive line was nothing special in 2020, but that may have simply been a function of the unit starting two freshmen in the red shirts and a true sophomore. The good news is that all three are returning along with starting center Ben Brown, so this unit could be improved if the Rebels can find a replacement for two-year-old starter Royce Newman with the right tackle.

In other words, Ole Miss is going to score early and often in 2021.

Defense

The good news: the losses of this device are minimal. Ole Miss loses linebacker Jacquez Jones and lineman Ryder Anderson and… well, that was about it.

The bad news: This is a unit that reported 38.3 ppg in 2020. Basically everyone comes back Good thing? The short version of what happened to the Ole Miss defense is that Hugh Freeze basically ignored that side of the ball for a few years and then the Rebels were hit with NCAA sanctions. It took a few years for the sanctions to take full effect (the short version of how it works is that the program is hit by rolling stock losses meaning current players are allowed to cycle and then the program is limited in its ability to recruit replacements .) It all fell apart in 2020. But really, the Ole Misss defense has been a disaster area since Robert Nkemdiche left for the NFL. Ole Misss ranking in defensive points per game since 2015: 100th, 110th, 114th, 59th, 118th.

In other words: is this really going to be solved, or should the attack outpace the opponents again?

It’s hard to point out anything that the Rebel defenses have done good in 2020. Ole Misss Defense ranked 13th in the SEC in both passing yards allowed per game and rushing yards per attempt. And unlike LSU’s much-maligned defense itself, which allowed more passing yards than Ole Miss, the Rebels didn’t force any turnovers either.

Of course the defense was kind of a revolving door, maybe because of injuries, or maybe just trying to find something that would work. Seven different players started on the three-man defense line; six different players started in the three-man linebacking corps. Only a single player on all defense cornerback Keidron Smith started all ten games.

It’s hard to identify potential stars on the Ole Miss defense; junior safety AJ Finley (3 INT, 7 PD in 2020) looks like a goalkeeper, and the Rebels sought reinforcements both from the JUCO ranks (defensive linemen Isaiah Iton and Jamond Gordon) and the former of four-year transfers (67, 265 pound defensive end Tavius ​​Robinson of Canada’s Guelph, and linebacker Chance Campbell of Maryland.) And they’ll be aided by an inordinate number of guys who choose to take advantage of the NCAA’s free year (Lakia Henry, among others) Sam Williams.) And this device just has to be skilled when accompanied by that violation.

Special teams

Punter Mac Brown returns to Oxford for a sixth year after leading the SEC in punting the 2020 average; he probably won’t be used much (with just 27 points last season). Longtime kicker Luke Logan is gone, and the most likely replacement is freshman Caden Costa, who was ranked No. 7 in the 247 Sports composite.

Arguably the team’s top overall athlete, Jerrion Ealy makes the difference in the return game and has a kick-return touchdown in each of the past two seasons.

Schedule

Sept 6 vs. Louisville (Atlanta, GA) 7:00 PM/ESPN

Sept 11 vs. Austin Peay 18:30/SEC Network+

Sept 18 vs. Tulane 19:00/ESPN2

October 2 in Alabama

October 9 vs. Arkansas

October 16 in Tennessee

October 23 vs. LSU

October 30 in Auburn

Nov 6 vs. Liberty

Nov 13 vs. Texas A&M

November 20 against Vanderbilt

November 25 at Mississippi state 18:30/ESPN

Ole Misss non-conference schedule is favorable; all four games are up for grabs, although the November Liberty game (I won’t mention who Libertys coach is, I won’t mention who Libertys coach is) can be tricky. But Id bet on the Rebels who play at least three outside the SEC, and probably win all four.

That leaves the SEC schedule. Depending on your opinion of Texas A&M, six or seven of the eight games can be won; I am not sold enough as LSU is being improved to assume they will enter Oxford and win. But aside from home games against Arkansas and Vanderbilt, there aren’t too many clear-cut wins on the bill either. Depending on how much the defense has improved, Ole Miss could finish somewhere between second and sixth in the West and nothing would surprise me. The over/under is 7.5 wins and the where the is on the over, because assuming three non-conference wins plus Arkansas and Vanderbilt, plus a loss to Alabama, a 3-3 in the remaining games would be 8-4.

Recent series vs. Vanderbilt

For a while, Vanderbilt had the Rebels number. From 2005-12, spanning the Ed Orgeron and Houston Nutt eras plus Hugh Freezes freshman year, Vanderbilt took six out of eight in the annual rivalry game. There were some bad Ole Miss teams there; there was also a 9-4 cotton bowl team that lost to Vanderbilt in Oxford in 2008. Hell, even Robbie Caldwell beat Ole Miss.

Since 2012, Vanderbilt has defeated the Rebels only twice, both times in Nashville. Vanderbilt’s last three trips to Oxford have ended with the Commodores losing 27-16 (fine), 57-35 (gross) and 31-6 (ewwww), and after that last one, I finally agreed with many of you that Derek Mason to go. It was so bad.

Outlook

To sum up Ole Miss in one sentence: the attack is going to score a lot of points, and how far the Rebels can go depends on whether the defense is just mediocre or the raging tire fire it was in 2020 (and, really, the biggest part of the past five years.)

Again, I have no doubt that Ole Misss’ offense will be very good, at least as good as 2020, and possibly even better than that. That means the worst case scenario here is probably 7-5 or so, as a few teams on the schedule won’t be able to keep up with the offense even if the defense bleeds points again. However, to move forward requires a defense capable of stopping more than in 2020, even with That offense in 2020, Ole Miss still went 5-5 with the four SEC wins against Kentucky, Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Mississippi State. They managed to beat Indiana in the Outback Bowl; that was also the only game last season in which the opposing team scored less than 21 points.

The thing is, some people I trust think Ole Misss’ defense will be better in 2021, and that unit is at the very least littered with former four-stars and super seniors. So maybe? It doesn’t have to be great in combination with this attack, and if it’s good enough, 10-2 is on the table. I haven’t looked at the West as thoroughly as the East (because, you know, there are only two on the schedule), but Ole Miss has a feeling it will battle Auburn and LSU for third place in the West. And they would probably take that.