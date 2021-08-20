Two Aggies Listed in ESPN’s Top 50, One Has Stayed





This week Todd McShay kicked off his early NFL Draft Big Board (paid) for the 2022 NFL Draft, and the Texas A&M Football team was well represented. Of course, this is not a list to be taken too seriously, as there is still a full season of football to be played. Still, having multiple Aggies in the top-50 in college football is a big bonus. Texas A&M Football DL DeMarvin Leal may be destined for great things Unsurprisingly, the first Aggie on the list was DeMarvin Leal, the Texas A&M defensive lineman, who received more than a handful of preseason acknowledgments in the 2021 offseason. In two years of his career, Leal has racked up 12.5 loss tackles and 4.5 sacks. He has endured an interception, a forced fumble, a recovery fumble and three deflections. In the past, Leal played around a roster of talented players where, relatively speaking, he was buried on the depth chart. With the departure of Buddy Johnson and, more specifically, Bobby Brown III, this line of defense will be in the hands of Leal, who will appear on the scene in 2021-2022. Depending on how McKinnley Jacksons’ situation plays out, Leal may still be the most inexperienced player on this team’s defense line. Still, going into his junior season would pose a huge threat to enemy offensive lines to take care of. The Texas A&M Football teams’ second prospect was Kenyon Green, arguably the team’s best player Speaking of raw, proven talent, Kenyon Green should be considered the best player on this Texas A&M Football team as we approach the 2021-22 season. Groen has played the guard in the past, and in 2021 all hell will go to the tackle spot. Green has already been named to every preseason All-American team imaginable. This comes from the back of his All-American and All-SEC rosters from a year ago, a season in which he also became a finalist for the Joe Moore Award. Green is the real deal. If there’s a player you trust to be drafted into the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, look no further. On a Texas A&M offensive line that will replace every other lineman, hell must rise as leader. If you like offensive line play, keep your eyes on Green all season long. Texas A&M Footballs tight end Jalen Wydermyer was dropped from the list The only player seemingly dropped from this list was Jalen Wydermyer, who seemed to rack up every other pre-season recognition available. Wydermyer is widely regarded as a first or second round pick so it was a bit of a shock to see his name not on the list. Wydermyer was the team’s second most important receiver last season and will return as one of the most experienced players on the Aggies offense. Perhaps Todd McShay felt that the loss of Kellen Mond, who will be replaced by a freshman starter and a brand new offensive line, will affect Wydermyer. Either way, the hearty Aggie-tight ending is also a name to keep an eye out for next season.

