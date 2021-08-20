Sports
A year later, Morse Football prepares for a new game of eight-man football
BATH Morse football coach Jason Darling knew the 2021 season would be different, and for reasons that would be different from most programs in the state.
Like most programs, the shipbuilders would return to tackle football after high school teams were only allowed to play 7-on-7 flag football last fall. But Morse also moves to the eight-man division.
Darling said the fundamentals remain the same regardless of the eight-man or the traditional 11-man.
There are definitely some subtle changes, but at the core it’s still blocking and tackling and the same game these guys have been playing, Darling said. The biggest advantage is that you are not forcing a player into a position where they cannot be successful.
After Morse went 1-8 in 2019, he saw a dip in his football program numbers. Darling acknowledged that there were times when he only had 16 players fit to play by the end of that season.
Now, a year later than planned, the Shipbuilders are gearing up for their first-ever season of eight-man football, a division that now includes 25 teams statewide.
Morse athletic director Nathan Priest said he and Darling were talking about moving to eight-man football after the 2019 season.
We had injuries early on and had to put the rest of that 2019 season together, Priest said. We took a good look at the state of the program and finally decided it would be wise to step back, if only for a few years if things go well.
Before the preseason started Monday, Morse had registered 33 players. Priest called the song a pleasant surprise which is exciting.”
Players said this week they are ready for the challenge.
It will be different, but I think it’s a change for the better,” said Morse senior tight end/defensive end Ben Doughty.
Senior Joshter Mors added: Football is football. We were just happy to play again what happened last season, but it will be a change for everyone.
The changes could be seen on the school’s synthetic turf field on Monday.
During the exercises in which Darling learned eight-man schedules, he caught himself looking at his sheet to make sure he got it right.
It’s been a fun off-season looking back at things to fit them into what we can do this year, Darling said. The past two years have been a process for me and the rest of the coaching staff.
Some Morse players added that they think the team is better suited to the eight-man game.
Eight-man is definitely more of a running game than a passing game, which is a stronger part of our team, Doughty said.
Senior linemen Alex Maccio added: It’s a way for us to develop our younger teammates without throwing them out when they might not be ready.
The eight-member division is split into major and minor divisions. Morse will play in the major division along with neighboring Mount Ararat.
Morse is slated to play Camden Hills, Mattanawcook Academy, Orono, Ellsworth, Mount View, Mount Desert Island and Waterville. The shipbuilders also travel to Millinocket on August 27 for a scrimmage against Stearns.
It will be unique, Darling said. We would see some teams this season that we have never seen in the past.
” Previous
Maine teams start practicing year after year without tackling football
Next one ”
related stories
Sources
2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/08/19/a-year-later-morse-football-preparing-for-new-game-of-eight-man-football/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]