BATH Morse football coach Jason Darling knew the 2021 season would be different, and for reasons that would be different from most programs in the state.

Like most programs, the shipbuilders would return to tackle football after high school teams were only allowed to play 7-on-7 flag football last fall. But Morse also moves to the eight-man division.

Darling said the fundamentals remain the same regardless of the eight-man or the traditional 11-man.

There are definitely some subtle changes, but at the core it’s still blocking and tackling and the same game these guys have been playing, Darling said. The biggest advantage is that you are not forcing a player into a position where they cannot be successful.

After Morse went 1-8 in 2019, he saw a dip in his football program numbers. Darling acknowledged that there were times when he only had 16 players fit to play by the end of that season.

Now, a year later than planned, the Shipbuilders are gearing up for their first-ever season of eight-man football, a division that now includes 25 teams statewide.

Morse athletic director Nathan Priest said he and Darling were talking about moving to eight-man football after the 2019 season.

We had injuries early on and had to put the rest of that 2019 season together, Priest said. We took a good look at the state of the program and finally decided it would be wise to step back, if only for a few years if things go well.

Before the preseason started Monday, Morse had registered 33 players. Priest called the song a pleasant surprise which is exciting.”

Players said this week they are ready for the challenge.

It will be different, but I think it’s a change for the better,” said Morse senior tight end/defensive end Ben Doughty.

Senior Joshter Mors added: Football is football. We were just happy to play again what happened last season, but it will be a change for everyone.

The changes could be seen on the school’s synthetic turf field on Monday.

During the exercises in which Darling learned eight-man schedules, he caught himself looking at his sheet to make sure he got it right.

It’s been a fun off-season looking back at things to fit them into what we can do this year, Darling said. The past two years have been a process for me and the rest of the coaching staff.

Some Morse players added that they think the team is better suited to the eight-man game.

Eight-man is definitely more of a running game than a passing game, which is a stronger part of our team, Doughty said.

Senior linemen Alex Maccio added: It’s a way for us to develop our younger teammates without throwing them out when they might not be ready.

The eight-member division is split into major and minor divisions. Morse will play in the major division along with neighboring Mount Ararat.

Morse is slated to play Camden Hills, Mattanawcook Academy, Orono, Ellsworth, Mount View, Mount Desert Island and Waterville. The shipbuilders also travel to Millinocket on August 27 for a scrimmage against Stearns.

It will be unique, Darling said. We would see some teams this season that we have never seen in the past.

