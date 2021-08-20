Viking Football holds full scrimmage on Monday morning







Jared Hilbers Portland State will hold its first full scrimmage on Monday morning at Stott Community Field. american football

8/19/2021 11:21:00 AM by Mike Lund

The Portland State Vikings will have their first full scrimmage at Stott Community Field Monday morning. PSU plays 60-70 games with umpires during their normal practice time, 7:25-9:45. The scrimmage is expected to begin at approximately 8:15 a.m. The Viking coaching staff will continue to evaluate a group that Coach Bruce Barnum feels perhaps his deepest yet. “I like the competition and the depth. There are guys currently challenging for spots and we, as coaches, have to be very attentive and evaluate the talent. We have to get guys in the right place and on the pitch,” he said. Expect to see lots of shots for Barnum’s top three quarterbacks. The development behind the sitting senior starter Davis Alexander made the head coach very satisfied. “I like the competition,” Barnum said. “ Dante Chachere that kid has matured more than anyone else on the team. He talks in the group, he takes command, he makes plays and uses his speed. “Jaden (Casey) has a great arm and he is accurate. He was available as a transfer this year and there was no way we would miss him.” “At the end of today’s practice, our top three are Davis, Chachere and Casey. They’re all damn good. And the guys behind them are all doing good things. I really like that position.” Chachere is still a red shirt freshman for the Vikings, even as he enters his third year in the program. He has seen action in four career games. Casey switched from Cal, where he was a red shirt last season after a storied high school career. The quarterbacks have had many opportunities to work through the first two weeks of training. Due to the number of players on both sides of the ball and the competition, the coaching staff has had to extend the one-on-one passing practice. “We’re doing our passing drills longer because we have more guys to evaluate at wide receiver and DB,” Barnum said. Good health will be key for Monday’s scrimmage as the Vikings are just over two weeks away from their first game. “If we stay healthy on match day we will be hard to beat. I know everyone is talking like that now, but this is a good football team. If we put them together we will win games,” said Barnum. SCRIMMAGE #2: The Vikings will have a shorter, situational scrimmage during training next Wednesday. NO RILEA: Portland State planned to travel to Camp Rilea on the Oregon coast again this preseason for a handful of workouts. However, this weekend’s trip was canceled in the interest of keeping everyone healthy in the current environment.

