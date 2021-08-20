Miami soccer teammate arrested for Bryan Pata’s murder

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. A former University of Miami football player who had ongoing problems with Bryan Pata is now accused of murdering the Hurricanes football star 15 years ago.

Lake City’s Rashaun Jones was arrested in Ocala on Thursday afternoon with the help of U.S. Marshals, the Miami-Dade County Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office.

Jones, 35, is a former Hurricanes defensive back. He will be charged with first degree murder, authorities say, and is awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade County.

Pata, a Miami-born and up-and-coming defensive lineman, was fatally shot in the head as executioner on November 7, 2006, in the parking lot of his Kendall apartment complex after he came home from training.

He was 22 and would have turned 37 last week.

Rashaun Jones was arrested in the 2006 murder of Bryan Pata, his teammate on the University of Miami soccer team. (Miami-Dade County Police Department)

The murder of Patas had been one of the most infamous unsolved murders in South Florida.

Jones was identified as a possible suspect in an ESPN story in November, but he was not charged. ESPN reported that Jones was previously in a relationship with Patas’s girlfriend.

Katherine Fernandez Rundle, a Miami-Dade state attorney, said Pata and Jones had ongoing problems.

Through numerous interviews, police learned that Pata reportedly had previous issues with soccer teammate Jones, her office said in a press release. Pata was physically much taller than Jones and it was learned that Pata had allegedly punched Jones during a physical altercation. In addition, about two months prior to the murder, Pata had told his brother Edwin that Jones had allegedly threatened to shoot him in the head. Despite Edwin’s plea that Pata immediately report the incident to then Head Football Coach Larry Coker, Pata has made no such report. During the investigation, it was revealed that Jones was threatening other individuals, often with the alleged use of a small-caliber firearm described as a .22 or .38 caliber weapon.

The prosecutor’s office says police questioned Jones twice and that Jones said he was home on both occasions the night Pata was shot.

However, investigators say data from Jones’ cell phone placed him in the area of ​​the murder, which took place at the Colony Apartments at 9315 SW 77th Avenue.

Investigators obtained data on Jones’ cell phone showing that on November 7, 2006, at 6:41 PM, Jones’ cell phone allegedly used a tower at 7200 SW 87 Avenue, Miami, Florida. The murder of Patas took place at about 7 p.m. The distance from the cell site location to the murder is 2.2 miles, or 7 minutes, the Fernandez Rundles office said. In addition, Jones’ cell phone is said to be using a cell tower at 6781 SW 72 Street, Miami, Florida, at 7:40 PM. A casual eyewitness in the area at the time of the shooting is said to have identified the suspect in a series of photos.

According to the police, tips from the neighborhood were crucial in the arrest.

I can tell you we could never have done that [made the arrest] … without the help of the community, Det. Juan Segovia of the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a video posted on social media. Not only did the family never give up, not only did the family never stop fighting to find out who killed Bryan Pata, but the community never stopped contacting us. Even if we got 1,000 tips, but there was only one that put all the pieces together, that was what it took. And that’s exactly what happened in this case.

Pata, who was six feet tall and weighed 280 pounds, was remembered as a gentle giant with a big smile and the ability to play in the NFL.

His family has been waiting for years to find out who killed him.

You know, we (wait) so long to find the answer: who killed my son, said his mother Jeanette Pata in a 2017 interview.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez tweeted: For nearly 15 years, our homicide detectives have relentlessly searched for Bryan Pata’s killer. They are very proud of their work ethic as they always represent their victims. Today, together with [Fernandez Rundle], we brought justice to his family and our community.

In a statement, Fernandez Rundle said: The Pata family has waited a long time to see the person they believe was involved in Brians’ death, arrested and charged. While the time it takes to build enough evidence to ethically charge a murder can sometimes seem endless, families need to know that the passion and determination of police and prosecutors to solve unresolved cases is not waning. The commitment of the Miami-Dade Police Department and of my prosecutors and associates to bring the alleged perpetrators to justice never abates.

Segovia said the case was complicated because Pata didn’t have many enemies and had no problems with the law.

His whole world revolved around football and his family, Segovia said. It’s not like he had many enemies. He was not involved in the criminal element. He was a young man looking forward to a future in the NFL. That was all he wanted to do was play football in the National Football League. He once wanted to take care of his family.

