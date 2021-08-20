CBS Sports Is Watching OU’s Spencer Rattler





No college player has been more talked about this preseason than Oklahoma’s football quarterback Spencer Rattler. If you didn’t know better, you’d have thought he’s already won the Heisman Trophy and taken the No. 1 overall pick in the next NFL Draft — after all, that hasn’t become a rite of passage for Oklahoma quarterbacks. In just over a month, the Sooner starting quarterback and Arizona native has been named a Sports news and Walter Camp preseason first-team All-American as well as preseason All-Big 12 and preseason Player of the Year. And that’s not all… as they say in the world as informercials. The Oklahoma sophomore starter is on preseason waiting lists for four national individual awards, including the prestigious Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. And there is more. On Wednesday, Rattler was named the CBS Sports/247Sports preseason college football Player of the Year and a preseason All-America first-team squad. He is joined in CBS Sports’ preseason honors by his coach, Lincoln Riley, who named the network its preseason Coach of the Year in college football. In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Rattler threw 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns in 11 games. Now in his third full season with Oklahoma, Rattler told CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, “I feel like a veteran now. I’m a vet now and know what to expect. I feel like I’m (now) pulling the strings. have hands.” ESPN’s Todd McShay has projected Rattler as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. If that happened, Rattler would be the third Oklahoma quarterback to become the No. 1 in five years and the fourth since 2009.

