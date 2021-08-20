Injuries increase for Georgia football ahead of Clemson clash





This is not the news Georgia fans want to hear. Several key Bulldogs have been injured with just over two weeks until the Dawgs’ season opening against No. 3 Clemson.

Second-year phenomenon tight end Darnell Washington and star West Virginia transfer Tykee Smith suffered foot injuries in training this week. Dawg Nation and The Athletic reported today both had surgery on thursday and the time frame for a return is really just a guess at this point but will likely be at least three weeks. Kirby released a statement on Wednesday about the two stars, Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith sustained foot injuries in training this week, Smart said. They are both undergoing treatment and have an excellent prognosis. Their status is day to day. 247Sports reported that the return could take three to four weeks UGA Resources: Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith are each expected to miss a minimum of 3-4 weeks due to foot injuries sustained in practice yesterday. Probably not available against Clemson. — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) August 18, 2021 We still don’t know when LSU will be transferred Arik Gilbert will be back with the team. He has been absent from the program in recent weeks for personal reasons. His presence in the lineup could be huge for the Bulldogs offense like Washington and juniorJohn Fitzpatrick can’t go. A positive note at the tight end is freshman brock bowers, which has reportedly been very impressive at the camp so far. A couple of guys not listed here but who have worked their way back to injuries they sustained earlier in fall camp are final recipients Jermaine Burton and the leading pass catcher from a year ago, Kearis Jackson. Both have had lower body injuries but are about 90% back and could go for Clemson. UGA fans have every right to be nervous about the injury hitting so quickly, but remember the talent this Georgia attack has on the outside, even if guys are missing. freshman Arian Smith, Adonia Michelle and Justin Robinson all have heads on the camp. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken mentioned Mitchell and Smith in a post-practice presser last week. “Arian Smith has unique skills; he can actually run and develop other aspects of his game, Monken said. He’s really quick and twitchy, and not exactly someone who is straight forward, but there are days when he flashes. … But there’s also Adonai Mitchell, who we think will make a great player here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ugawire.usatoday.com/2021/08/19/injuries-mount-for-georgia-football-ahead-of-clemson-clash/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

