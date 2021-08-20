Oakland As Game #122: Ashes win final to avoid sweep in Chicago

The Oakland Ash ended a grueling road trip on a positive note.

The Ashes defeated the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Thursday, avoided a series final sweep at Guaranteed Rate Field and lost four games.

Oakland just had enough of everything this afternoon. Their rotation got them off to a good start, their lineup hitting three home runs and earned an elusive basesloaded RBI, and their bullpen even made the save despite some unnecessary extra drama.

On the hill, Cole Irvin played stopper for the As recently skid. It took him 30 pitches to get through a shaky 1st inning, but he settled in from there. At one point, he retired nine in a row and in the 4th he got the bases loaded but got out. His big error came in the 5th, when he walked with two outs, then hit a homerun with two runs.

irvin: 6 ip, 3 runs, 1 K, 4 BB, 1 HR, 7 hits, 87 pitches, 93.0 mph EV

That dinger in the 5th gave Chicago the lead at the time, but not for long.

Oakland tightened their own power display, and while it wasn’t always efficient, at least it was enough to keep pace. In the 3rd inning, trailing 1-0, Sean Murphy tied it up with a solo homer.

Later, after the Sox took a 3-2 lead, Matt Chapman led the top of 6th by going deep. Another solo shot, another tie.

Between those two home runs? They loaded the bases in 4th, a situation they oddly struggled with all year, and Tony Kemp managed to force a run home by drawing a walk. in the 5th, starling march walked and stole second, but stranded in scoring position.

They got on base and hit home runs. All they needed was to combine the two, by getting to the base and then hitting a homer. Just like Chicago had done to Irvin.

The last 14 home runs for the Oakland Ashes have ALL been solo Johnnies. Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) August 19, 2021

It finally happened in the 7th inning. With the game still level, Elvis Andrus spread an infield single to get off the frame. Two out later, Matt Olson found the seats in the right field for a two-run Homer. And since Andrus had stolen his way into second place, it was technically a hit with a runner in scoring position!

It’s a good thing Andrus helped fund that extra run on Olson’s dinger, because he later returned it.

The bullpen was well on the way to getting their job done. Yusmeiro Klein and Andrew Chafino retired six of its seven batters to send it to the 9th inning, and Lou Trivino had a runner on first base and two outs. He caused a routine run into the middle, and that should have been the end of the game with Marte camping underneath, waiting for the catch, but Andrus sprinted all the way out and collided with him and the ball bounced to the turf. Run scored, match continued.

It seems that Andrus was finally okay after the piece, so it feels appropriate to ask: What the hell was he doing? That wasn’t even a shallow center, more of a medium center, way too deep for a short stop to assume this was his ball. Maybe Marte should have signed him out, but why would he even realize it was necessary? Infielders often don’t come out that deep, and there was no good reason for Andrus to do so here, as Marte was in complete control of the game the whole time. This was a huge mistake by Andrus, and luckily it didn’t cost them the game at the last minute.

The next batter lined out at 111.6 mph, which luckily went straight for a glove for the third out instead of finding a hole to tie the score.

Back on track?

Oakland was hot when they hit the road, but this past week their fate changed. They came in this afternoon and lost five out of six and also dealt with the blow of a serious injury. At least today they stopped the slip. Can they build on that and get back on track?