Rafael Nadal withdraws from US Open and will miss the rest of 2021





Rafael Nadal announced on Friday that he was withdrawing from this year’s US Open and would miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to the chronic left foot condition that has intermittently plagued him since his teenage years. My foot has been hurting me too much in the past year, Nadal said in a social media video. Nadal, 35, a four-time US Open champion, most recently won the singles title in New York in 2019. He defeated Daniil Medvedev in a five-set classic, then unusually burst into tears in his chair as he watched a memorial ceremony. video in honor of his career. But Nadal chose not to defend his title last year when the US Open was played without spectators and with significant health restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, after losing to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open, Nadal did not play at Wimbledon or the Olympics as he tried to fix his foot problem. He returned to action in Washington this month, but his movement was clearly still affected by the injury as he defeated Jack Sock in his opening match and then lost to Lloyd Harris in the next round. Nadal traveled to Toronto but withdrew from the Masters 1000 event there and returned to Spain to weigh his options. I needed to talk to my family, my team and my doctors, especially to understand what’s going on, Nadal said Friday. But the foot is not the right way today and for the past year I was not able to practice and prepare myself in the way I need to be competitive at the standard I want to be. So we had to make that decision, but I am confident that I will recover 100 percent and that I can fight for the most important things again. Nadal’s decision means he and Federer will miss the US Open for the second year in a row. Federer, 40, announced last week that he would miss the remainder of the 2021 season and would require fourth knee surgery. Longtime rivals Nadal, Federer and Djokovic have each won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, sharing the men’s record. But Djokovic will only be chasing his 21st in New York if he can recover from the shoulder injury that caused him to withdraw from the bronze medal mixed doubles at the Tokyo Olympics.

Djokovic will also try to complete the first Grand Slam in men’s singles since Rod Laver managed to complete it in 1969. Djokovic has won the first three races of the Grand Slam this year: the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

