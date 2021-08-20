Judge dismisses restraining order against Trevor Bauer

A Los Angeles judge on Thursday lifted a temporary restraining order against Trevor Bauer, a star pitcher for the Dodgers, and rejected a request by a woman who had accused him of sexual assault to issue a more permanent ban against him.

Bauer, 30, is under investigation by the Pasadena Police Department since the woman, 27, accused him of assaulting her in Pasadena, California, in May. At the end of June, the woman requested a temporary restraining order against him, which was granted without Bauer present.

This week, however, Bauers’ lawyers argued on his behalf at a four-day hearing in the Los Angeles Superior Court about whether to overturn the restraining order or make it more permanent (up to five years in California).

Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman ruled that Bauer posed no threat to the woman.

In her records and testimony, the woman said she contacted Bauer and that what had started in April as a consensual relationship, involving some rough sex arranged, led to non-consensual sexual acts. She also said that her hair was suffocated until she lost consciousness. She said she returned to Bauers’ Pasadena home in May and found a safe word that would indicate she wanted to quit, but was again asphyxiated until she lost consciousness and was beaten.