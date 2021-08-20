Lost Worlds: Why Can’t We Play Pong or Spacewar! more?

FYI, a sealed cartridge of Super Mario 64, the best-selling video game for the Nintendo 64 console of 1996, sold at auction in July for $1.56 million. That’s the kind of respect we like to see, for these pieces of history.

To players, some of these lost matches meant so much. Time spent mastering levels, drawing maps, patiently perfecting strategies, sharing progress stories. The indescribable rush of completing a hard level (and believe me, they were hard; the waterfall level in the 1994 Lion King game and the turbo tunnels in the Battletoads games, from 1991 onwards, would make Bloodbornes Orphan of Kos’s fight as a plush toy in comparison). Memories of frustration and relief, achievement and joy, in a world where you couldn’t search the internet for how-to videos or read game wikis for tips.

Beamdog was unable to make a remaster of the Icewind Dale 2 because the source code of the original 2002 game was unavailable. Even more absurd was the unavailability of the Mass Effect: Pinnacle Station DLC (downloadable content) in the remastered edition released this year. The reason? The source code of this 2009 module was corrupted and therefore unavailable.

It’s not like other media are immune to this. A fire in the Fox Studios vault in New Jersey in 1937 destroyed nearly all silent films made by Fox before 1932. What’s surprising is that this kind of loss still occurs in these days of source control systems, where source code is generally treated as the greatest asset a game company can have.

And sometimes games are remastered, although the originals can still be played on the same platform. Some of the classic Black Isle Studios role-playing games from the turn of the century (the Baldurs Gate series, Icewind Dale, Planescape: Torment) were still playable, with player-made adjustments that improved quality of life when remastered by Beamdog in 2012-13.

Games are often remade for new generations of hardware and software. The 1980 arcade shooter Centipede was remastered 31 years later as Centipede: Infestation for the Nintendo Wii. But this just isn’t enough.

It’s not like old games don’t have an audience. The most played massively multiplayer online or MMO game in the world is World of Warcraft, first released in 2004.

There are games whose creators no longer exist. Other games may no longer be supported, or have had better sequels targeting later hardware. Internet Archive houses thousands of these, ranging from late 80s and early 90s lovers like Pac-Man, Digger, and Prince of Persia to the original Leisure Suit Larry. Most of these games are shareware versions and offer limited gameplay for free. But many thousands were simply lost.

Table tennis, an early game created for Magnavox Odyssey, the first commercial home video game console (released in 1972), was turned into a popular arcade game called Pong by Atari. You can play Pong, and the growth in computing power over the years means it can be played in your browser. But Pong is an exception. Other games created for the Odyssey, most notably one called Haunted House, where players collected cards and avoided ghosts to eventually escape the house of the same name, are essentially lost. You can find a game online called Haunted House, but it is an Atari version inspired by the original.

Isn’t it strange that you can watch the Roundhay Garden Scene from 1888, the first movie ever made, online, and yet less than six decades after the release of Spacewar!, a majority of video games made around that time are unavailable or be unplayable?

In video game history, Spacewar! for example a game changer and a source of inspiration. The 1962 game in which two craft launch into space was developed at MIT for the DEC PDP-1 minicomputer. But no other version was ever made or preserved. Since only three PDP-1s are believed to exist, all in the Computer History Museum in California, no average Joe will ever play this game again.

They were built for the tech age, and yet, oddly enough, and rather sadly, they haven’t been able to use technology to stay alive.

