



The Paralympic Games were created to give athletes with different disabilities an opportunity and a unique platform to showcase their talent. Before the 1948 Summer Games, athletes with disabilities participated in the Olympic Games along with other participants. However, on the first day of the 1948 Games, a separate event was organized for the World War II veteran with spinal cord injury. Many considered it the very first Paralympic Games, called the International Wheelchair Games. The event was founded by Dr. Ludwig Guttmann and the first participants came from Great Britain. Four years later, in 1952, the first International Stoke Mandeville Games took place and athletes from the Netherlands and England took part in the event. After that, the Games were held every year. The first official Paralympic Games were held in 1960 after the Games opened to wheelchair users other than war veterans. Today, the Paralympic Games are divided into different sections based on the handicap of the participants and there are 22 sports including table tennis, badminton, judo, cycling, equestrian and archery. Here, in this article, we take a look at the five most successful countries at the Paralympic Games: United States The United States is the most successful country in the Paralympic Games with 1,939 medals in their pocket. American athletes have competed in the Games since 1960. The most successful Paralympic athlete Trischa Zorn is also from the USA. Zorn has won 55 medals at the Paralympic Games in swimming. Great Britain The second place on this list is taken by Great Britain. So far, GBR has won 1,557 medals at the Games. Britain’s best ever ready athlete is Mike Kenney, who has won 16 gold medals in swimming. Germany Germany has won 1,323 medals and has competed in every Paralympic Games since 1960. Australia Australia occupies fourth place in this list with 1,013 medals to their name. Canada The fifth country on this list is Canada with 947 medals in the Paralympic Games. Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

