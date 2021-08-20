Cars will make another big splash at the electronics fair





The Consumer Electronic Show is so well known that it is only referred to by its acronym: CES. And “Electronics,” as you’ll soon see, has literally been the middle name of CES. For its 55th year, beginning January 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, the show will showcase and introduce a wide variety of electronic products designed to make the lives of consumers worldwide better and easier. In the 1970s, VCRs showed their ability to record television programs. Pong, the electronic answer to table tennis, entered homes in the form of game consoles in the same decade. In the 1980s, these were cordless telephones and CD players, followed in the 1990s by high-definition televisions and Internet services. By the 2000s, CES was awash with cell phones. Over the decades, electronics dominated: c-Electronics-s. Move forward to 2017. USA Today’s panel of auto industry experts picked 20 auto shows in the United States. Then the readers chose the top ten. CES came in eighth. “I went to CES and suddenly a car show broke out,” said the late Jim Berry, a former CES spokesperson, several years ago as we walked across the floor of a CES convention hall that looked more like a dealership lobby. More:Gadget Daddy: Need a password? Just find your little black book More:Gadget Daddy: Is That Pretty Password Protector Worth a Sheet of Paper? More:Gadget Daddy: a (truly) instant-read meat thermometer with delicious bells and whistles In previous CES conventions, there were cars (if at all) to show off the automatic speakers, stereos, and the odd built-in GPS directional device. Now the cars are there alone. The 2022 edition of CES opens with Mary Barra, the CEO of General Motors, giving the opening address. “She will show how technology and the all-electric era will create opportunities for mobility experiences to serve the planet and the people,” said a CES spokesperson. “CES is the global stage for brands to demonstrate their commitment to driving change,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, the producer of CES. Mary Barra has disrupted an industry at a turning point through the potential of an all-encompassing -electric future.” Shapiro said the automotive sector is “on track for record growth” at the 2022 show, and more than 175 transportation and vehicle companies have pledged the show to be a 12% increase from the last personal show in 2020. The show is open only to members of technology associations and those dealing with the electronics industry. Yet attendance at the 2020 show exceeded 170,000 over a four-day period. When the show opens in about four months, there’s another attendance requirement: proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Based on current science, we understand that vaccines offer us the best hope of stopping the spread of COVID-19, Shapiro said. We all play a part in ending the pandemic by encouraging vaccinations and implementing the right safety protocols. We take our responsibility by requesting a vaccination certificate to attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas. Lonnie Brown can be reached at: [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theledger.com/story/business/columns/2021/08/20/gadget-daddy-autos-make-another-big-splash-electronics-show/8198308002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos