India will win at least 15 medals, including 5 golds at the Tokyo Paralympic Games: Chef-de-Mission | News Tokyo Olympics





NEW DELH: India’s Chef de Mission for the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Gursharan Singh, believes the country will deliver its best-ever performance this year, with at least 15 medals, including five golds.

India will field its largest ever contingent with 54 athletes competing in nine sports including Para Archery, Para Athletics, Para Badminton, Para Canoeing, Shooting Para sport, Para Swimming, Para Powerlifting, Para Table Tennis and Para Taekwondo.

“I am convinced that this will be our best Paralympic Games ever. Our para-athletes have worked very hard in recent years and have shown great results in international competitions. They are eager to go for the Games,” says Singh, secretary general of the Paralympic Committee of India, said in a release.

“We expect about 15 medals, including 5 gold medals at these Games. We have high expectations for medals in para athletics, para badminton, para shooting and para archery.”

India has a total of 12 medals, including four golds in 11 Paralympic appearances.

The first batch of the Indian team, led by PCI President Deepa Malik, has arrived in Tokyo.

T Mariyappan, India’s flag bearer at the Games, has also arrived in Tokyo and there will be high hopes for the para high jumper to take his second Paralympic gold in Tokyo.

Mariyappan made a brilliant jump of 1.86 meters during the recent National selection tests.

“It was one of my best performances (in selection tests) since Rio 2016,” said Mariyappan, who had suffered a permanent disability in his right leg in a road accident.

“I had an ankle injury in 2017 and it took some time to heal. It’s been a while since I’ve been looking to get my old rhythm back. And I believe I have it back now. I feel I’m done for the Games I’ll aim for the gold.”

Aside from Mariyappan, India will have medal hopes from their Para javelin throwers led by two-time Paralympic champion Devendra Jhajharia (F46).

Reigning World Champion Sundar Singh Gurjar and Ajeet Singh (also in F46), World Champion and World Record holder in F64 Sandeep Chaudhary and Navdeep Singh (F41) are others to look out for in Para Javelin.

India is also counting on its archers and badminton players to seize the opportunity in Tokyo.

World No. 1 and multiple world champion Pramod Bhagat will lead the Indian Para Badminton contingent with the hopes of a gold medal over him in the men’s SL3 event.

World No. 2 Shuttle Krishna Nagar (SH6) and Tarun Dhillon (SL4) are other para-shuttlers expected to do well.

In archery India will have Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar (compound), Vivek Chikara and Harvinder Singh (recurve) and female archer Jyoti Baliyan (compound individual/mixed event).

