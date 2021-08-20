Letters: Masks in schools and table tennis | Opinion

Local decisions for local schools

I sometimes wonder what our legislators think? Speaker Sexton’s request to convene a special session of the state legislature to punish school systems that choose to demand a mask is another example of the lack of concern the Republican leadership has expressed over the impact of the Covid pandemic. Our school systems are in charge of the care and health of our children and grandchildren. They currently have that authority and should be allowed to use it as they see fit with advice from our local health officials.

The legislator’s intervention is just another step in continuing to politicize the most serious threat to this country’s health since the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918. One of the key devices used to slow that spread was the use of of a mask.

A child should not be traumatized by wearing a mask. If so, it’s probably because they’ve learned it’s bad. My granddaughter wears a mask to school and often forgets to take it off when she leaves school. She understands that it helps protect her and her family.

Our state legislators should stay at home and leave this matter to the local authorities.

HAROLD J. HUNTER, Ph.D.

Johnson City

Build a wall against COVID

Tuesday’s issue of the Johnson City Press (Aug. 10) said the school board was watching the numbers and today (Aug. 12) headlines read Numbers doubling, Johnson City Schools is looking at protocols again.

The Johnson City School Board does an excellent job of keeping the kids in school and safe. A mandate for wearing a mask is the elephant in the room. I believe in a common sense approach to this issue to keep children safe in school. Let’s build a wall that requires all teachers, staff and school personnel to be vaccinated (and all children eligible to be vaccinated) and wear a mask.

Duke University and UNC both agreed in January 2021 that schools could reopen if they can reduce COVID transmission. dr. Daniel Benjamin of Duke University, in a PBS NewsHour interview with Judy Woodruff and Fresh Air on PBS on Aug. 6, said the survey was done in January of this year with 100 North Carolina school districts reporting, including one million children (K-8 ), only 308 children contracted the virus, which is less than 1%. The main factor that kept the kids in school and safe was the mask mandate.

EDWIN GERACE

Johnson City

Ping pong for healthy brains

Another fun way to prevent brain drain that doctors recommend as possibly the best exercise for both mind and body is ping pong, also known as table tennis.

When I retired six years ago, I hadn’t played ping pong in 15 years and never played double ping pong. With the help of the other players and my desire to learn this new game, I can now confidently say that my hand-eye coordination is now better than ever in my life!

I appreciate this increase in my coordination with saving my life recently! I was driving over a major intersection in Johnson City when a car in front of me turned right. My increased reaction time allowed me to stop inches from that car.

Come to the Johnson City Community Center every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; have fun, improve your skills and help prevent brain drain. Even if you have never played before or haven’t played in a long time, we will help you because they helped me learn the skill of double ping pong. I come early if you want individual help learning this fun sport. This is free for anyone who wants to participate. All it takes is the desire to learn, some patience and your continued participation. We look forward to having you join us.

ALAN MAUTNER

Johnson City