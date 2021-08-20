Parasport development in Asia deepens ahead of Paralympics





Para sports development has been boosted in Asia thanks to the two Road to Tokyo 2020 workshops held by the Agitos Foundation, in partnership with the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and funded by the Japanese Paralympic Committee (JPC). These development activities are aimed at developing human resources and expertise in Paralympic sports, increasing the capacity and sports technical knowledge of the National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) and raising awareness of the Paralympic Movement in Asia in the run-up to the Paralympic Games 2020. Two workshops were held in 2019 and 2020. The third was planned earlier this year but had to be canceled due to the pandemic. The funds (approximately EUR 100,000) were instead used to support classification opportunities for Tokyo 2020. The Road to Tokyo 2020 series has received support from World Archery, Badminton World Federation, International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Judo, World Para Powerlifting, World Para Swimming, International Table Tennis Federation and World Taekwondo. Tokyo 2020 Rita Van Driel, Board Member of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and Chair of the Executive Committee of the Agitos Foundation said: I would like to thank the Japan Paralympic Committee, Tokyo 2020 and all involved IFs and NPCs for helping to make these workshops a success to make. Improving coaching and parasport management in Asia is fundamental to maximize the impact of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and create a lasting legacy in the region. The first of the Road to Tokyo 2020 workshops took place between 20 and 22 November 2019, with 42 coaches from 16 Asian countries taking Para archery, judo, Para powerlifting and Para taekwondo coaching courses at the University of Tsukuba, one of the most prestigious in Japan. The participants came from Bhutan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Singapore, Tajikistan, Yemen, Vietnam and host country Japan. The courses were led by educators Chakir Chelbat and Usman Dildar (Para taekwondo), Dan Kent (Para powerlifting), Ian Johns (judo), Vincent Hybois and Martin Rogers (Para archery). The following courses were held in Nagoya, Japan, from February 25-27, 2020, focusing on Para badminton, Para table tennis and Para swimming. A total of 40 directors and coaches from 16 NPCs attended: Afghanistan, Bhutan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kuwait, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Tajikistan and Vietnam. Van Driel added: The Road to Games has been one of our key development programs since 2015 and we are pleased to see how it continues to ensure the expansion and growth of the Paralympic Movement into new territories.

