The 2020 Summer Paralympics are scheduled to take place in Tokyo from August 24 to September 5. This is the seventh consecutive time that Ukraine has attended the Summer Paralympics since 1996. Ukraine will participate in the following 10 sports: archery, athletics, badminton, cycling, target ball, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis and taekwondo. Forty athletes will compete in swimming, 25 in athletics, nine in rowing, eight in table tennis, seven in shooting, three in taekwondo, two in archery and one in badminton. There will be a minimum of three goalkeepers and two cyclists. (The Kyiv Post has reported that Ukraine is sending 143 athletes to compete in 15 sports.)

After the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, many asked how a country fighting in a war, in a deep economic and political crisis, with a history of discrimination and abuse of people with disabilities in the Soviet era, became a world-class produces team of Paralympic athletes? This is exactly what Ukraine has achieved by taking third place in Rio de Janeiro, behind only China and Great Britain, ahead of the United States, Australia and Germany.

The Paralympic Games debuted in Rome in 1960, but Ukraine has only competed in the Atlanta Games since 1996, where they placed 44th out of 60 national teams. The Ukrainian Paralympic team rose from 44th place in Atlanta to third place in Rio in just 20 years, coming home from Brazil with a total of 117 medals (41 gold, 37 silver, 39 bronze), 22 new world records and 32 Paralympic records. (By comparison, in Rio, the regular Ukrainian Olympic team captured only 11 medals and placed 31st.)

Factors that contribute to Paralympics success include a robust economy, established leadership, targeted funding and a strong community commitment to fair and reasonable accessibility for people with disabilities. Ukraine’s economy is not strong or stable compared to China, Britain, the US or Australia. Ukraine’s success is largely due to their strong leadership, in their case a person who designed and vigorously directed a national program focused on the development of young people with disabilities.

Ukraine is reaping the benefits of the foundations established by Valeriy Sushkevych, founder and chairman of the Paralympic Committee of Ukraine, who has contributed to the development of a physical education and sports program for young people with disabilities. Dnipro resident uses a wheelchair after surviving childhood polio. He was trained as an engineer who was in sports. He became a champion swimmer and founded a sports club where disabled athletes could train. In 1998, he became the first person with a disability to be elected to the Ukrainian parliament. Later, he was Commissioner for Disability Rights in Ukraine and acted as direct adviser to the President of Ukraine on disability.

A second important part of Ukraine’s Paralympic jump has been the longstanding existence of Invasport, a state-based network of athletic programs and facilities across the country, a system Mr Sushkevych helped build. This system of programs offers a variety of sports federations for the blind, deaf and athletes with reduced mobility. In amateur sports, many people with disabilities enjoy valuable, sometimes life-saving opportunities for rehabilitation, exercise and socializing, and a select few move on to more elite sports, including Paralympics.

Through his efforts, Mr. Shushkevych through the Paralympic Games drew attention to handicaps. The Paralympic athletes have been used as examples to attract the attention of the society and then continue the struggle in various ways. The ultimate goal is to show that people with disabilities can be full citizens of Ukraine. It is hoped that Ukraine’s continued Paralympic success will be used to produce greater respect, recognition and more equal rights for the many millions of people living with disabilities in Ukraine today.

Below is a brief biographical look at four returning Ukrainian Paralympics who are destined for the medal podium in Tokyo.

Meet: Oksana Boturchuk, Athletics

Born: September 12, 1984, Nikopol, Ukraine. She started running at the age of nine through her mother who was involved in the sport. One of her hobbies is psychology. The most influential people in her life are her husband Sergiy Balaban and coach Kostyantyn Rurak. Her hero/idol is the American sprinter Florence Griffith Joyner. Her personal motto is That which does not kill us makes us stronger. She has been awarded the Ukrainian Order for Merits in recognition of her achievements in the Paralympic Games in 2008, 2012 and 2016. In three Paralympic Games, she won a gold, five silver and a bronze medal while competing in the 100m, 200m and 400m sprint. Her visual impairment is the result of a car accident in 1997. In 2020, the film Pulse, based on her biography, was released. The tagline of the movie is Live. Dream. Come on, the idea is that there is always a positive side to everything. Boturchuk has worked as a physical education teacher and has a daughter (Sofia) and a son (Mikhail).

Meet: Vasyl Kovalchuk, shooting

Born: April 18, 1973, Cherkasy, Ukraine. He started shooting as a sport in 2008 after trying para-athletics, table tennis, swimming and football. Fishing is his most special hobby. The most influential person in his career is Mr. Sushkevych (Chairman of the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine). His idols are American boxers Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali and wrestler Ivan Poddubny. His personal motto is Nothing is impossible. He has been awarded the Order of Merits in recognition of his achievements in the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games. Kovalchuk played para football at international level. His wife, Olha Kovalchuk, won a silver medal in shooting at the 2016 Rio Games. Kovalchuks disorder occurred in 1984 when he lost his right arm after being attacked by a bear at a zoo during a school trip with classmates.

Meet: Yelyzaveta Mereshko, swimming

Born: July 8, 1992, Kherson, Ukraine. She started swimming in 2003 (age 11) at a youth gym in her hometown of Kherson. Her mother took her to a swimming pool near their home in an effort to improve her health. She was invited to participate in youth tournaments and became infected with the desire to participate. Liza (nickname) likes embroidery as a hobby and has studied computer technology. She won four gold medals and one bronze at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio. Her idol/hero in life is Ukrainian Olympic gold medalist Yana Klochkova. Her personal motto is that the recipe for success is five percent talent and 95 percent hard work. In 2018, Mereshko was named one of the top six Ukrainian athletes at the annual Sports Constellation award ceremony by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine. She was named 2016 Female Para-Swimmer of the Year in Swimswam.com’s Swammy Awards. Mereshkos disorder is a malformation of her spinal cord.

Meet: Maksym Krypak, swimming

Born: May 23, 1995, Kharkov, Ukraine. He started training as a swimmer at the age of six in Kharkiv, where he competed with able-bodied athletes until his disability worsened when he switched to paraswimming. Doctors advised his parents to enroll him in swimming lessons for health and sports reasons. He won five gold medals and three silver medals at the 2016 Paralympic Games. The most influential people in his career are his father and his coach. His hero/idol is the American swimmer Michael Phelps. His sports philosophy is: If you have a dream, you have to fully invest in it, and everything will be fine. He was awarded the Order of Merit of Ukraine, won the Strong Spirit award at the 2016 Heroes of the Sports Year awards in Ukraine and Honored Master of Sports in Ukraine. Krypak was born with musculoskeletal disorders. His goal is to improve his performance at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

Tokyo delicacy: Ukrainian para-rower Roman Polianskyi was selected by Olympics.com as one of the Paralympic athletes to watch in Tokyo 2020. He is said to have taken the world by storm when he took gold in his Paralympic debut in Rio 2016 in the skulls of the gentlemen, by beating his favorite Erik Horrie from Australia. He won gold and silver medals at the 2018 World Championships and silver in 2017. Roman was initially a para-canoeist, but switched when canoeing was not an event in Rio. He suffers from a condition known as hereditary spastic paraplegia. His target in Tokyo is gold!

