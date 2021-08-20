Manika Batra battles her way to semifinals at WTT Contender table tennis tournament: The Tribune India





Budapest: Manika Batra (pictured) reached the semifinals of the women’s singles at the WTT Contender table tennis tournament after defeating compatriot Sreeja Akula, then paired up with G Sathiyan to reach the mixed doubles title round. In the quarterfinals of the singles, Manika defeated Sreeja 7-11 11-1 8-11 13-11 11-6. In the mixed doubles, Manika and Sathiyan defeated Aliaksandr Khanin and Daria Trigolos from Belarus 11-6 11-5 11-4. Wrestler Bipasha wins silver Ufa (Russia): Bipasha (76 kg) had to be content with the silver medal, but a tenacious Sanju Devi kept her cool and relied on her stamina to take a place in the 62 kg title fight at the World Wrestling Championships for juniors. Simran (50kg) and Sito (55kg) won bronze medals, but Arju forfeited her 68kg bronze playoff due to injury. Bhateri entered the 65kg final while Saneh will fight for the bronze after losing her 62kg semifinal. Bipasha lost her final due to technical superiority to American Kylie Renee Welker. Sanju trailed 0-5 in the semifinals, but relied on her stamina to beat Birgul Soltanova from Azerbaijan 8-5. OM Nambiar, the coach of PT Usha, passed away Kozhikode: Renowned athletics coach OM Nambiar, who raised one of India’s greatest athletic stars, PT Usha, died here Thursday due to old age illness. He was 89. Nambiar was a winner of Dronacharya and Padma Shri. Deepa, Arhan in Tokyo for Paralympics New Delhi: India’s Paralympic Committee President Deepa Malik and Deputy Chief of Mission Arhan Bagati reached Tokyo today for the Paralympic Games, which kick off on August 24. At 22 years old, Bagati is the youngest ever Deputy Chief of Mission of India’s Paralympic contingent. As many as 54 Indian para-athletes across nine disciplines will compete in the mega event. This is India’s largest ever contingent for the Paralympic Games. Rohan books half berth in 400m hurdles Nairobi: Rohan Kamble has reached the semi-finals of the men’s 400m hurdles at the U20 World Athletics Championships. Kamble finished fourth in his heat, clocking in at 55 seconds. Punjab’s Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal made a mistake on his first two attempts and managed a disappointing 17.08m to finish 12th. Three weeks ago, Dhaliwal had set a personal best of 19.15m. PTIA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/sports/manika-batra-fights-her-way-into-semis-at-wtt-contender-table-tennis-tournament-299672 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos