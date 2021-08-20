Sports
Scone’s Robert Douglas Memorial Institute welcomes residents back in
The ribbon was cut and people flocked back to the Robert Douglas Memorial Institute (RDMI) in Scone on Monday.
The past 17 months have been bleak for the village’s central community facility, which as a registered charity relies entirely on generating revenue through room hire, events and donations.
To stimulate bookings and allow the use of the halls to flourish again, rents will be reduced by 25 percent.
The facility has been a hub for the local community for decades, hosting parties, concerts, and fundraisers.
One day to celebrate the halls being back in use after a long time of closure, the hall management committee invited local elderly Isobel McCallum to cut the ribbon.
Isobel spent part of her school days taking classes in RDMI before the RDM Primary School opened in 1936.
The daughter of one of the committee members, Orla Hood, was instructed to hand over flowers to Isobel as a gesture of thanks.
Karen Donaldson, trustee of the Douglas Foundation and secretary of the Robert Douglas Memorial Institute, spoke about the momentous event this week: Scone residents gathered on Monday as the Robert Douglas Memorial Institute reopened.
The halls, which only closed for the second time since opening on February 21, 1940, will be closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic. We have only recently opened as a collection point for more than 2,500 donations to the food bank in December 2020.
The other time was before Election Day on May 6 this year.
Scone resident Mrs. Isobel McCallum was delighted to cut the ribbon and Orla handed her some flowers.
Then about 50 people, many of them representatives from the various clubs and groups that use the halls, came in for a social distancing coffee morning.
For many it was the first time they met in 17 months and there was a great atmosphere in the halls and outside where some tables were set up as well.
For some who have moved to the village since the pandemic, it was their first opportunity to meet fellow villagers and see the halls. I think they were all impressed with what the village facility has to offer.
The RDMI Board of Directors, who are all volunteers, worked tirelessly during the closure to ensure the halls were maintained and improved and ready to welcome everyone back.
There have been several bookings to date and the venue is proving popular for a variety of events including birthdays, getting fit and kids activities, with more to come.
RDMI hosts a variety of groups and clubs in the venues, including children’s Highland dances, adults’ country dances, Whist, Bridge, carpet bowls, table tennis, Scone 50+ and Scone Seniors.
Karen explained that rents have fallen by 25 percent as an incentive and that the membership fee of 10 has been waived.
We realize that many groups and clubs are struggling for funds and if there is anything we can do to help we are more than happy to do it.
A craft fair is scheduled to take place at RDMI on Sunday 7th November and anyone interested in reserving a table for 15, or in any of the activities in the halls, can email [email protected]
There are already plans to hold a village party for the Queens Platinum Jubilee next year.
Many of the village groups and organizations have been approached and have agreed to participate. It is hoped that a lively village planning committee can be formed.
Minutes show that Scone residents gathered in 1953 to celebrate Queens’ coronation, spearheading the RDMI and the Park.
Sixty years later, Karen and the others on the committee want to repeat that great event.
The cherry trees surrounding the institute’s boundary, which were first lit last year, are growing strongly and have been planted as a village gesture to commemorate the coronation.
