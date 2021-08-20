2021 Paralympic Games: When and where were the first Paralympic Games?





The Paralympic Games are back in Tokyo after being postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Twelve days of sport lie ahead as athletes compete to win some of the most prestigious metalware in the world. While the modern Olympic Games were launched in 1896, the Paralympic Games were not established until the second half of the 20th century. Here’s everything you need to know about when the games started and where the first Paralympic Games were held… When did the first Paralympic Games take place? The first Paralympic Games took place in Rome in 1960, just six days after the climax of that year’s Olympics. 400 athletes from 23 countries took part in the first Paralympic Games, all of whom competed in wheelchairs in eight sports: athletics, wheelchair basketball, swimming, table tennis, archery, snooker, darts (a combination of darts and archery) and wheelchair fencing. Sports wheelchairs failed to materialize, meaning athletes competed in their everyday — and very heavy — seats. The second Paralympic Games took place in Tokyo in 1964, where it will return for the sixteenth edition this year. Since those first games, 61 years ago, the games have evolved and expanded, with 4,350 athletes competing in 537 events across 22 sports. How has the coverage of the Paralympic Games changed? London 2012 was a game changer in transforming Paralympic visibility. Prior to the 2012 Games, coverage of the Paralympic Games in the UK was limited, especially when compared to the Olympics. Channel 4’s bid for the rights changed this, bringing expanded footage of the Paralympics to a nationwide audience. Since 2012, the channel has held the rights and hasn’t looked back, with each year proving bigger and better. This year, it will broadcast more than 300 hours of sports on its main channels, while a dedicated live stream will provide an additional 1,000 hours of footage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cumnockchronicle.com/news/trendingacrossscotland/19527539.paralympics-2021-first-paralympic-games/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos