Ross Wilson is in Tokyo to win as sports charities prepare to watch ‘inspiration’ | Other | Sport

Key questions answered at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

For Ross Wilson, the eerie silence that will greet him when he enters the arena for his opening table tennis match next week will be a far cry from that with which he was greeted at his first Paralympic Games nearly a decade ago.

From barely being able to hear the ball on the table due to the raucous reception in London 2012, to the near-total absence of noise in Tokyo 2020. Although the preparation was different, the plan remains the same: Wilson is in Japan to win.

“The London Games were incredible. For me they were probably the best Games I’ve had just because you would go out and see everyone in London chatting. Let’s face it, you don’t see much from London,” Wilson jokes Express Sports.

“That was one of the best things for me. Everyone seemed so happy and they were so interested in the sport. It didn’t even matter what sport it was, people just wanted to get there and support Britain. It got more people interested in and knowing more about table tennis.

“The boring thing about going to Tokyo is ‘we take every game as it comes’, but if you’re not going there to win, you’re not doing the right thing. I would love to go there and win. It’s obviously a huge question and it’s going to be incredibly difficult, but it’s one of my dreams. I would absolutely want to do that.

“I’m just looking forward to participating because I haven’t competed in so long. As an athlete you just have something in you that you just want to compete with, you want to test yourself. I’m really looking forward to doing that again.”

At the age of 17, Wilson won bronze in London and five years later became the Commonwealth champion. Tokyo will be its third Games, but the feeling of winning a medal has not gone away.

