Ross Wilson is in Tokyo to win as sports charities prepare to watch ‘inspiration’ | Other | Sport

For Ross Wilson, the eerie silence that will greet him when he enters the arena for his opening table tennis match next week will be a far cry from that with which he was greeted at his first Paralympic Games nearly a decade ago.
From barely being able to hear the ball on the table due to the raucous reception in London 2012, to the near-total absence of noise in Tokyo 2020. Although the preparation was different, the plan remains the same: Wilson is in Japan to win.
“The London Games were incredible. For me they were probably the best Games I’ve had just because you would go out and see everyone in London chatting. Let’s face it, you don’t see much from London,” Wilson jokes Express Sports.
“That was one of the best things for me. Everyone seemed so happy and they were so interested in the sport. It didn’t even matter what sport it was, people just wanted to get there and support Britain. It got more people interested in and knowing more about table tennis.
“The boring thing about going to Tokyo is ‘we take every game as it comes’, but if you’re not going there to win, you’re not doing the right thing. I would love to go there and win. It’s obviously a huge question and it’s going to be incredibly difficult, but it’s one of my dreams. I would absolutely want to do that.
“I’m just looking forward to participating because I haven’t competed in so long. As an athlete you just have something in you that you just want to compete with, you want to test yourself. I’m really looking forward to doing that again.”
At the age of 17, Wilson won bronze in London and five years later became the Commonwealth champion. Tokyo will be its third Games, but the feeling of winning a medal has not gone away.
EXCLUSIVE: Ross Wilson speaks with Express Sport ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
While being on stage is the end goal, viewers don’t quite understand the hard work it takes to achieve those moments. Preparing for Tokyo was completely different from any previous events. While Wilson insists he’s been “ready for months,” it’s impossible to know how his opponents will fare.
“It’s more than what it’s shown: a medal there or a medal there,” he explains. “It’s years and years of dedication. For me I have always loved the sport and I love to play. I like winning more than losing.
“To really go to these places to experience them and the experience of the World Championships, the Commonwealth games, they are just incredible.
“It’s really hard to describe the feeling. My first medal was in London and there were 6000 people in the crowd. I couldn’t hear myself and I couldn’t hear the ball on the table. I couldn’t hear anything.
“My whole family was there and these are moments to live for. I have Tokyo now and hopefully the Commonwealth Games next year. These are the moments I want to keep having.
“It’s an emotional feeling to win a medal. It’s unbelievable how all your hard work adds up to that. It’s an amazing experience, especially when you have all your family and friends and you just stand there to take it all in. It’s an incredible moment.”
The 26-year-old is conducting this interview with his longtime friend and mentor Jason Sugrue, the director of coaching for the sports development charity Greenhouse Sports.
Wilson had developed a talent for table tennis when he was only seven and recalls being called ‘the Thierry Henry of table tennis’ at a Center Parcs event while wearing an Arsenal shirt. But it was at the London Progress grassroots club, which then merged into Greenhouse, where he flourished.
The charity employs former national and international players as coaches to work in a 50 school program in the most deprived areas of London.
“Greenhouse is interesting because it is in the 20e year. I’ve worked with Greenhouse in one way or another from the start, so I’ve been with the charity for 20 years,” says Sugrue.
“Ross came to us very early. He was about 11 years old but had an incredible level of skill at that age.
“He was so quick off the post and so close to the table, he was aggressive on both sides and always smiling. My earliest memory of him is just being stuck and enjoying his matches.”
Both Wilson and Sugrue believe passionately in helping underprivileged children. The latter explains that Greenhouse primarily develops children as human beings, while becoming an athlete is a welcome bonus.
Despite this, many have continued to compete, particularly from Greenhouse’s basketball division, where graduates have earned US scholarships.
The pair often alludes to the resilience it takes to compete at the elite level of sport — and life in general. Wilson speaks candidly about the suffering of injuries and is an advocate for exercise as a tool to improve a person’s mental health.
Greenhouse attaches great importance to overcoming obstacles in all aspects of life.
“I have had a lot of injuries during my career. That for me was where I really needed resilience,” says Wilson, who plans to do some coaching at Greenhouse when time permits.
“You go from something you love to play every day, to being unable to play for months. If you don’t know what you’re doing outside of the sport, and you only have your sport, you’re kind of lost without it.
“You have to take that resilience with you to think, ‘Okay, what am I going to do? How am I going to improve myself outside of this? How am I going to make myself a better player when I can’t really play the sport?’.”
Sugrue continues: “We don’t prepare them to become champions of the sport, we prepare them to become champions of life. Hopefully they can take the basics of what we learn and become an athlete or go to college, whichever path they choose.
‘I’m in the center now, a 300-year-old church. There was a massive leak last week and the ceiling collapsed. We were supposed to train 300 children this week, but all the weather meant they had to go outside to work out in the park.
“Seeing Ross and the inspiration they have made the kids not show up in the Great British Summer, if you will. They have been training every day, not the sport they love, but preparing for the moment when the ceiling is repaired. It’s those little things.”
Wilson will not have the same eclectic experience in Tokyo as at the London and Rio Games, and at events around the world during his career. Supporters will be absent from events due to the pandemic.
“There is no mixing with the public and it is daily testing. It’s a bit separate from anyone else. It will be a little bubble, we will be there with our team and that’s all it will be,” he explains.
“That’s a bit of a shame because you can’t share it with your friends and your family, but it’s just one of those things. I’m very grateful that the Games are going on anyway, so I’m just grateful that I can go out and do something.”
For Sugrue and the hundreds of Greenhouse kids who will be cramming into a church hall next week for Wilson’s first game, there will be no greater inspiration for overcoming hurdles than watching one of their own participants in a third Paralympic Games.
Sugrue concludes: “I remember the last time, we had the big TV screens off and the kids were watching and screaming. I’m sure it will be more of the same. It builds children’s dreams.
“When they get here, there will be 2 to 300 players here watching Ross play. There is no better advertisement for using sports as a tool for social change and positivity around the world.”
