World Table Tennis Contender | Sathiyan and Manika Sack Mixed Double Crown





Become the first Indian pair to win the title on a Pro Tour with a resounding victory in the top clash



G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra could not have wished for a better start to their preparation for the next Olympic cycle. After announcing that they would compete as a duo until the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Sathiyan and Manika made it a memorable outing at the World Table Tennis Contender, Budapest, on Friday, by taking the mixed doubles crown, with a resounding 11-9, 9 -11, 12-10, 11-6 victory over Hungary’s Nandor Ecseki and Dora Madarasz in Friday’s final. They became the first Indian pair to win a mixed doubles title on the Pro Tour. Hardly challenged Sathiyan and Manika combined wonderfully well throughout the tournament. With Sathiyan’s agile reception, an attacking forehand and agility supported by Manika’s attacking forehand and the backhand pushing and jabbing the long-pimpled rubber, they were barely challenged. In the four rounds they had lost only three games. Within minutes of meeting at the summit, it was clear that Madarasz was the weaker link. She has no specific armor to gain points which puts more pressure on Ecseki and he withered underneath and made quite a few mistakes. In the third game, the Hungarians had a game point at 10-9 but were unable to convert. That was the only time they came close to winning a match. Sathiyan and Manika each got 400 points and a total of $3000. It was amazing. We didn’t expect it to be this good! We just had a day to practice. @My speed at the table and Manika’s intelligent play, and her much improved forehand enabled us to win the tournament, said Sathiyan. He went on to say that beating the world’s number 7 and best-seeded duo Lubomir Pistej and Slovakia’s Barbora Balazova in the quarter-finals was a morale booster. We will then play in the WTT Doha event and the Asian TT Championships, he said. singles loss Late Thursday, Manika’s singles campaign ended in the semifinals when she lost to Russia’s Elizabet Abraamian, who is ranked 415th in the world. The 18-year-old, the reigning European youth champion (u-19) played an attacking match, beating Manika Batra, the sixth seed, 12-10, 11-9, 12-10, 10-8. Manika is expected to return to New Delhi on Saturday. The results: Women (semi-final): Elizabet Abraamian (Russia) bt Manika Batra 12-10, 11-9, 12-10, 11-8. Mixed Doubles (final): G. Sathiyan & Manika Batra bt Nandor Ecseki & Dora Madarasz (Hun) 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6.

