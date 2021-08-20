Impersonation is the most sincere form of robbery | This week in business

share this article

Epic Games launched its Fortnite Impostors mode this week, and as you may have guessed from the title alone, it’s a recognizable facsimile of the gameplay from the breakout indie hit Among Us.

In Impostors, ten players occupy a high-tech facility called The Bridge. Eight of them are there to keep things running smoothly, but two want to sabotage everything from the inside out. The players meet regularly and discuss who the cheaters are and then vote them out.

Among us from developer Innersloth plays out the same way, in both the multiplayer social mechanics and the thematic packaging, an observation that wasn’t lost in the indie studio.

QUOTE | “We haven’t patented the Among Us mechanics. I don’t think that makes for a healthy gaming industry. Is it really that hard to put 10% more effort into putting your own spin on it?” – Innersloth co-founder Marcus Bromander Responds to Epic’s Fortnite Imposters Event Announcement.

This is clearly not the first time Epic has been accused of cloning another game. Fortnite Battle Royale and its final 100-player deathmatch quickly came on the heels of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, which itself was a rerun of mods Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene had worked on for DayZ that was both inspired by the 2000 movie Battle Royale. That was an adaptation of a Koushun Takami novel from the year before, which the author said was inspired by both sleep-deprived hallucinations and Stephen King’s 1979 novel The Long Walk, about a near-future fascist America where every year 100 boys are forced to run a 450-mile marathon where only the winner survives. King said he was inspired by a craze of 50-mile walks hosted by radio and TV stations in the early ’60s, one of which he entered but didn’t even get halfway through before dropping out.

In short, creative ideas do not arise in a vacuum. Everything is inspired or informed by something else — usually many other things — whether that be other creative works, historical events, or personal experiences.

Epic’s output is no exception. Long before the Battle Royale version of Fortnite was even conceived, the original version of Fortnite was made with Minecraft in mind. Inserting Gears of War’s adoption of Namco’s Kill Switch cover mechanic and Shadow Complex’s roots in the Metroid formula, and Epic has a track record spanning the entire iteration-to-homage-to-theft spectrum.

Gaming has traditionally been built on that spectrum, often toward the “theft” side of things. Before there was Pong, there was Magnavox Odyssey table tennis. Before there was 2048, there was Threes. Farmville, Farm Town. Guitar Hero, Guitar Freaks.

It’s not uncommon for someone to take someone else’s idea, put a meaningful spin on it, or a fresh coat of paint, or even just a bigger marketing budget, and come up with a phenomenon. It’s a little more unusual for a hugely successful company to do it so boldly, and against such a sympathetic target.

STAT | 11 – Innersloth’s current workforce, as revealed earlier this month when the studio tweeted about it: addition of two new full-timers.

For a company in the middle of a hugely important lawsuit in which it portrays someone else as a greedy corporate bully, Epic’s eagerness to launch its own version of Among Us feels more than a little hypocritical.

But as successful as Fortnite Impostor is, it doesn’t take away from the money Among Us has already made (which I honestly hope is a very impressive amount), and there’s a chance it won’t even eat into the financial world. future of Innersloth much, either.

Recent years have shown us that this is not a zero-sum industry, that success doesn’t always have to come at the expense of a competitor, and that multiple similar experiences can thrive. (It somehow leaves room for three separate major Call of Duty games with no apparent cannibalization in between.)

And as much as Epic’s actions stand out as something that shouldn’t be allowed, I don’t think I’d like to see that in court.

Because however that case plays out, if obvious tribute and inspiration becomes a viable claim for redress in the courts, it probably won’t be the small developers like Innersloth who will benefit in the long run.

Lawsuits are a hassle and expense that few Indians would want to pursue, especially against industry giants with their own legal departments. Instead, it would be the entrenched IP holders opting for legal action, the ones who could smoothly transition from squashing fan projects featuring Samus Aran and Simon Belmont to the next generation of indie Metroidvanias in the blink of an eye.

STAT | 562 – The number of fan-made games that Nintendo had removed from GameJolt in one day with a DMCA claim for “copying the characters, music and other features of Nintendo’s video games”.

Frankly, the only good thing I would see coming from a spate of lawsuits over this kind of theft would be the entertainment of watching very serious judges forced to endure a parade of lawyers arguing earnestly about the law. details of fighting game mechanics such as Roman Cancels, Krushing Blows, V-Shift Breaks, Cross Chop Guard Breaks and Critical Edges.

True, that could usher in a golden age for a column of quotes and statistics with a penchant for absurdity like this one, but after much deliberation, I’ve decided that the damage such a future would do to the entire industry ultimately outweighs against the single site benefit. weekly summary column.

Oh, don’t worry about This Week in Business. Fortunately, we can already count on this industry to spawn a steady stream of nonsense, so it’s not like the source material column will be missing. Now let’s see what else happened this week.

QUOTE | “For example, whether you spent time working at a McDonald’s in-game in a virtual shopping center or at McDonald’s down the street from your home becomes irrelevant, because the money/value you’ve earned is exactly the same.” – HiDef founder and chief creative officer Jace Hall is one of the many true believers we spoke to for an article about this metaverse that people keep chasing. And no, in case you’re wondering, he didn’t explain what kind of job this person would do at the virtual McDonald’s, why a virtual McDonald’s would employ human staff when there’s no food to cook and the company replacing every possible human employee in actual McDonald’s with automated kiosks, or whatever possible business model a virtual metaverse restaurant would have in the first place.

QUOTE | “The idea of ​​creating an alternate world where everyone has to use your currency, abide by your rules, and everyone wants to promote their brands is really appealing to rich people.” – In the same position, Rami Ismail briefly explains the enthusiasm investors and start-ups have for building the metaverse.

QUOTE | “I believe the traditional single-player gaming experience will be gone in three years” – Mark Cerny, 10 years ago this month, offers a prediction for the future at a Sony GDC Europe event. Sony’s Shuhei Yoshida and Mick Hocking also offered their predictions, but they didn’t really do better.

QUOTE | “In some regions, our event is not called Pride, but ‘new colors’. We did that intentionally so that our players could experience this content. We were unable due to local laws, or in some cases more prescriptive restrictions, to to launch as Pride.” – Riot designer Jake Street talks about the company’s efforts to celebrate diversity and how it organizes monthly Pride events in places where such diversity is not welcome.

QUOTE | “I swear to God, I’d love to do a search for ‘Christchurch’ on Roblox and not find a new recreation of the 2019 Christchurch Mosque that shoots at a gaming platform aimed at very young children.” — ADL Director of Strategy and Operations Daniel Kelley, pointing out that Roblox has a problem with user-created games about mass shootings.

STAT | 77 – The number of game development studios within the Embracer Group at the beginning of the week, before announcing the acquisitions of Smartphone Labs, Fractured Byte and Demiurge, as detailed in the conference call after the profit of the company.

QUOTE | “We’re moving away from a model where everyone has a desk and a space, so our need for space is greatly reduced by the new model we want to pursue.” – Zynga COO Matt Bromberg explains why the company is leaving its San Francisco headquarters and embracing a hybrid in-office/remote model.

QUOTE | “Notices are being sent to former employees to confirm that Riot’s layoffs have in no way prohibited talking with government agencies.” – Riot Games says it is (finally) complying with a judge’s order to make it clear to ex-employees who signed NDAs that they can still inform the government about illegal activities. The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing has said the language in the company’s female employee settlements and divorce agreements suggested otherwise.

QUOTE | “When making decisions that affect players, we take the time to consider exactly what the potential consequences are and whether they serve the interests of the players. When we took Syndicate and Ultima Underworld off the list, we missed a step and so we didn’t fully take the player’s perspective into account.” – EA says it made a mistake when it pulled some of its classic games from GOG.

QUOTE | “You would expect that when a country goes out of lockdown, with beautiful summer weather, engagement, concurrent users and revenues would drop. But we don’t see it. I’ve talked to a whole bunch of colleagues. Don’t see it.” – TinyBuild’s Alex Nichiporchik believes the pandemic has turned people into gamers for the long haul.

STAT | $1 million – The amount Steve Spohn tried to raise for the AbleGamers charity to celebrate his 40th birthday. He achieved that goal this week and his birthday is next month.

