Cash boost for community project to keep Falkirk area clean and green

A project that hopes to transform neglected tracts of land around Camelon is one of many now moving forward thanks to a 3 million share.

Keep Camelon and Tamfourhill Tidy, Clean and Green will get 1,500 to transform unused and unloved lawns around the area into clean and colorful pop-up parks that will last up to fourteen days.

The money, from the Falkirk Councils Community Choices fund, will pay for things like potted plants that can be easily transported to the chosen areas.









And the volunteers even welcome anyone who feels like a chat over a pot of tea.

Babs McCool, a resident of Camelon, a volunteer with Tidy, Clean and Green, says there are tons of small areas that could use a little TLC and the pop-up parks could be just the thing to make that happen.

There are a lot of these little clumps of grass that are unusable as spaces, and they tend to accumulate trash, meaning some of them can get very untidy, she said.

Under the umbrella of Our Place Camelon, volunteers from Tidy Clean and Green are already rolling up their sleeves to collect bags full of waste from the area.

With the money they can buy beautiful plants and possibly some cakes.

Babs said: The idea of ​​this is that you clear the ground well and put plant pots and chairs outside during the day and bring them in at night and maybe even go along with an urn and some cakes, so it becomes a social affair.

If people like it, we can look at permanent planting, if not, at least it will look better for a long time.

The Camelon group is one of 36 organizations that managed to secure these small grants of up to 1,500.

Falkirk Live is an exciting new title that brings you the latest headlines from Falkirk and beyond. But did you know how to stay informed with us? We share live news and exclusive firsts every day, so make sure to follow us so we can keep you up to date on all things Falkirk!

Several litter projects will benefit, while money will also go to charities such as food banks and community sports clubs.

Those that have been successful include three local table tennis clubs, including the Over-50s Table Tennis Club at the Grange Community Center.

Membership has skyrocketed in recent years and over 60 people now play regularly, including some members in their 80s and two members in their 90s.

The club, which attracts people from all over the lower Braes and beyond, now meets four times a week, despite the tables being several years old and in constant need of repair.

The Community Choices scholarship will allow them to purchase new tables and continue to host social events where strong friendships have been formed.

Brian Kelly said: Membership is constantly growing and the positive impact the club has had on members’ mental health and fitness cannot be underestimated.

The past year has shown once again how important the club is to the well-being and mental health of many of its members.

Full details of all awards are available online.

The council will soon announce details on voting for its larger capital grants.