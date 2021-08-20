View the program and highlights of August 26





part Tweet part part E-mail The Tokyo Paralympic Games continue on August 26 with a second day of competition in Japan. This time, goalball, swimming and fencing are the highlights of the day, with a good chance Brazilian athletes will be in the pool. On the other hand, in team sports we will not have athletes from Team Brazil. Check out the Paralympic schedule prepared by Esporte News Mundo with highlights of the day Goal ball – 1h15 Women: Turkey x Japan (Group D) Men: Algeria x Japan (Group A) Wheelchair Basketball – 2:45 AM Women: Great Britain v Canada (Group A) | Australia x Japan (Group A) Wheelchair fence – 03.30 am Female: Individual saber – category A and B (semi-final, bronze brawl and final) Men: individual saber – category A and B (semi-final, bronze brawl and final) Table tennis – 4 hours Women: Singles (Qualifier) ​​– S1-2, S3, S4, S5, S7, S8, S9, S10 and S11 Men: Singles (Qualifier) ​​– S3, S4, S5, S7, S10 and S11 swimming – 5h Women: 400m freestyle (S9), 100m backstroke (S1 and S2), 100m butterfly (S14 and S13) and 50m freestyle (S6 and S10) Men: Women: 400m freestyle (S9), 100m backstroke (S2), 100m butterfly (S14 and S13), 50m breaststroke (SB3), 50m freestyle (S10) and 100m freestyle (S8) Goal ball – 5:30 a.m Women: Israel v Australia (Group D) | Brazil x United States (Group D) Men: Germany x Turkey (Group B) Wheelchair rugby – 05.30 am Mixed: Great Britain v Canada (Group B) | Japan x France (Group A) Wheelchair basketball – 8:30 a.m. Men: Spain x South Korea (Group A) follow him sports news world new Twitterhand job facebook l instagram. Wheelchair basketball – 9 p.m. Women: Germany v Australia (Group A) | Japan x Great Britain (Group A) Men: United States vs Germany (Group B) | Canada x Spain (Group A) Wheelchair screens – 9 p.m. Women: Individual Talwar – Category A and B (Round 1, Round of 16 and Quarter Finals) Men’s: Individual Sword – Category A and B (round 1, round of 16 and quarter-finals) Goal ball – 9 p.m. Women: China x Russian Paralympic Committee (Group C) Men: Belgium x China (Group B) Swimming – 9 pm Women’s: 100m freestyle (S5), 200m medley (SM6), 400m freestyle (S11), 100m breaststroke (SB8 and SB9), 100m backstroke (S13) Men: 100m freestyle (S4 and S5), 200m individual medley (SM6), 400m freestyle (S11), 100m breaststroke (SB 8 and SB9), 100m backstroke (S13) Mixed: 450 Freestyle Relay (20 points) Table tennis – 9 pm Women: Singles – S1-2, S4, S5, S6 and S11 (Qualifying) Men: Singles – S1, S2, S4, S5, S6, S8, S9, S10 and S11 (Qualifying) Track cycling – 10 p.m. Women: 1000m B – Time Trial (final) Men: C1, C2 & C3 3000m – Pursuit (qualifying and final) and C4-5 1000m – Time trial (final) Weightlifting – 11pm Women: -41kg (Final) Men: -49kg (Final) Wheelchair rugby – 11:30 PM Mixed: Canada v. United States (Group B) | Japan x Denmark (Group A)

