Director of the Paralympic Committee of Belgium hopes for 10 medals





Olek Kazimirowski, director of the Belgian Paralympic Committee, hopes that the Belgian team can win ten medals at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo (24 August – 5 September). This figure would be one less than Belgium won in Rio de Janeiro five years ago, but Kazimirowski insists these were “exceptional Games”, adding: “If we finish close to our goal we will be very satisfied .” “We are aiming for ten medals, which is realistic. It’s slightly less than what we achieved in Rio, but more than we expected to win there.” The head of the Belgian team tempered expectations, explaining that “Sport makes us dream, but being the best on paper means not that you get a medal.” All four Belgian Olympic champions from five years ago will also participate in this year’s Games and all hope to take home medals. They are: table tennis players Laurens Devos and Florian Van Acker, wheelchair jumper Peter Genyn and rider Michle George. “It was clear that we would select them,” Kazimirowski said. “They have experience and have performed at the highest level in the past Paralympics, World and European Championships. Together with some other athletes, they are our best hope for medalists.” But in addition to praising the ability of these athletes, Kazimirowski went on to highlight the potential of Belgium’s entire team, saying that “of course other athletes could surprise us.” related posts For many athletes, the road to Tokyo has been riddled with obstacles, such as a lack of competitions since the pandemic, complicating the selection process. Competitions are not only an important part of an athlete’s development, but also provide an opportunity to distinguish themselves from others and thus make the national selection. The cancellation of smaller events and the rescheduling of larger competitions, such as the Paralympics, was therefore frustrating for many athletes. Still, Kazimirowski believes that “it was the only option for the Games”, despite the fact that “we were ready as an organization” [for Tokyo 202], we were right on schedule and better prepared than ever.” For the first time, Belgium has two flag bearers: Bruno Vanhove, an attacker in the goal ball team; and rider Michle George, a three-time Paralympic champion. The Brussels Times

