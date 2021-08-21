2021 Paralympic Games: Who are the Scots and Brits most likely to win gold in Tokyo?





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Libby Clegg tasted gold in Rio five years ago. The 31-year-old Scot is participating in her fourth and final Paralympic Games. She previously won gold medals in the T11 100m and 200m, but on this occasion she is competing in the T12 200m. She announced earlier this week that this will be her last competitive stay on the court. Register to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cutting through the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Maria Lyle makes an offer to improve on her bronze medal from five years ago. Dunbar-born Lyle will compete in the T35 100m, where she won bronze in Rio for six years. The 21-year-old sprinter has a good chance of going at least one better this time around. Lyle is also competing in the T35 200m. Fully fit after a serious knee injury sustained while rehearsing for Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, 33-year-old Bayley believes he is playing the best table tennis of his career. He heads to Tokyo with high hopes of defending the class seven title he won five years ago. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Jonnie Peacock aims for hat-trick of T64 100m titles after glory in London and Rio Truesdale has been one of the leading para-taekwondo stars since winning the first of her two world titles in 2014. The sport will make its Paralympic debut this year and, despite her most recent title in 2017, the 32-year-old will start as one of the clear favorites in the women’s +58 kg category. Storey is set for her eighth Games and has a chance to surpass Mike Kenny as Britain’s most decorated Paralympic. Successful defenses of her C5 Individual Pursuit, C5 Time Trial and C4-5 Road Race titles will take her to a remarkable 17 gold medals, one for former swimmer Kenny. Two-time Paralympic swimmer Henshaw has taken the canoeing world by storm since switching sports after Rio. The meteoric rise of the reigning KL2 World Champion has put her forward as a major threat to wrestle Paralympic gold away from compatriot Emma Wiggs. The wheelchair racing star has five gold medals from two previous Games and will compete in the T34 100m and 800m. ‘Hurricane Hannah’ underlined her credentials by breaking her own world records in the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Switzerland in May. Whitehead won T44 200m gold in London and Rio and shows no signs of slowing down at age 44. The unstoppable sprinter, who completed 40 marathons in 40 days in 2013, is back on the track in a bid to keep that title and has suggested his Paralympic odyssey could be extended until 2024 in Paris. The British flag-bearer in Brazil is looking to expand his remarkable 11 gold medals earned in five previous Paralympic Games. The 47-year-old great rider will compete for the first time on a home-bred horse – the nine-year-old gelding Breezer. A banner of Paralympic sport, the sprinter is bidding on a hat-trick of T64 100m titles after glory in London and Rio. The 28-year-old will represent the British team in that event for the first time since winning gold at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships. Conroy was integral to the rise of Britain’s women’s wheelchair basketball team, which narrowly lost a medal in Rio and took silver at the 2018 World Championships. Recent investments in her sport have increased her team’s chances of going all the way. Reigning Paralympic and world champion boccia star Smith will compete in his fourth Paralympic Games. The 32-year-old has won four medals from his previous three Games, including team gold in Beijing 2008 and individual gold five years ago in Brazil.

