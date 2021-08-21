Parkside homes to be launched as part of a new master planned community in the heart of Burquitlam





Since early last year, we’ve been spending more time at home than ever before, providing the opportunity to take stock of what we want from our home and the community around us. BC based developer Concert has long been at the forefront of a community-building philosophy and track record of creating master-planned communities with a distinctive sense of place. This autumn Concert . introduces Myriad, a collection of 468 one-, two- and three-bedroom parkland homes in a mixed-use public transit community, moments from the Burquitlam SkyTrain Station. While pre-sale condominium projects are often self-contained buildings, Concert, on the other hand, formed a unique partnership with the Greater Vancouver YMCA and the City of Coquitlamto create this inclusive and welcoming community. The new health, fitness and recreation YMCA, located right next to Myriad, will cover 55,000 square feet. The new facility is expected to open in the fall of 2022 and will feature a five-lane lap pool, active residential exercise studios, strength and conditioning zones, a gymnasium and a family and development center, plus a wide variety of wellness-focused programs and services. A publicly accessible plaza and a new urban park will also be integrated into the area, improving connectivity and walkability. These integrations align with Heart of Burquitlam’s vision to create a welcoming community while promoting social inclusion for people of all ages. This socially sustainable approach reflects Concerts’ people-first vision. With 50 floors, Myriad will become an architectural landmark among the tallest buildings in the area. Boasting beautiful mountain views, these open plan homes are distinctly modern and integrate quality finishes, including an integrated Bosch appliance package. Myriad will boast more than 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities for residents across three floors. The entire roof terrace is dedicated to amenities, complete with a chef’s kitchen and dining area, patio and BBQ, table tennis and children’s play area. In addition to the extensive building and community amenities, Myriad residents are connected to much more in the Tri-Cities and beyond. The Burquitlam SkyTrain station is just a minute’s walk from the heart of Burquitlam, providing a quick connection to the bustling Port Moodys brewery district, Lougheed and Coquitlam Center shopping malls and downtown Vancouver for work or entertainment. With the biking and hiking trails of Burnaby Mountains within walking distance, kayaking at Rocky Point just one stop from the SkyTrain, and the dog trails of Mundy Park a 10-minute drive from home, residents will never be far from nature and opportunities for outdoor recreation. The Heart of Burquitlam does not mark Concert’s first large-scale project in the master’s planned community space; rather, it builds on the developers’ extensive experience of more than 30 years. Concert has 10 master-planned communities either in the planning stage, under construction, or fully completed in the Vancouver, Victoria and Toronto markets. Northern PortConcert, the 12-acre master-planned mixed-use development currently being sold in North Vancouver, is expected to see the construction of up to 17 mid-rise buildings, transforming one of the city’s last shoreline locations. To learn more about Myriad and the vision that represents the heart of Burquitlam, visit myriadbyconcert.com.

