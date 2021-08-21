I tip Chelsea to win Premier League Eedris Abdulkareem

Hip-hop artist Eedris Abdulkareem talks about his love for Chelsea, table tennis and more in this interview with JOHNNY EDWARD

You’ve been in the music industry for over three decades now. Have you ever done a little sport?

Yes, I did, but not football, as many would have loved me for my height. I played more table tennis with people like Hakeem Hassan, Yinka Majekodunmi, Yomi Bankole, Atanda Musa and others in 1985. I represented Kano State at the All African Games trials in Lagos State along with all these players but I am a big fan of football .

Tell us more about the All African Games trials. Why were you not selected to represent the country?

I think the other players were just better than me and there was limited space in the team to represent Nigeria at the Games. But it was a great deal for me to play table tennis with people like Hassan, Majekodunmi, Bankole and Musa.

Why did you prefer table tennis over football?

I love taking responsibility for everything I do and table tennis as an individual sport helped with that and football was physically demanding.

Does this mean you have not competed in the doubles?

I did, but not as much as I focused on my singles.

Which football team do you support?

I don’t really like football, but I like watching Chelsea. I ride and die with the Blues. I just love the color because it is my favorite color. I also like Kano Pillars and 3SC (Shooting Stars Sprts Club). I love Pillars very much because their fans are very passionate about the team. Win or lose, you can’t just leave the stadium. It’s either they celebrate the win or something else happens. It’s always like a riot after every game.

Chelsea recently broke their transfer record by signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter. Do you think he can lead them to the Prime Minister? League title?

Chelsea all the way for the EPL title. Chelsea signed Lukaku when he was relatively young and inexperienced, but after a string of loan spells and outright sales the Belgian is back home and I have a feeling he will teach other strikers there to score because he is the best. Chelsea is all for me this season. I feel the good omen for Chelsea since they made it to the Champions League, was the coach, Thomas Tuchel. He has changed everything at the club since his arrival and so I have a feeling that everything will get better.

Who is the better player: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

Ronaldo is all for me because he is more of a complete player. I also love Messi, but Ronaldo shows us that hard work pays off. I also like Ahmed Musa.

How did you feel when Musa rejoined Kano Pillars in March?

It was great and I want other players who are in the twilight of their careers to follow suit by coming back home to play for teams in the Nigerian Professional Football League.

Do you think Nigeria can win AFCON in Cameroon next year?

Of course we can do that with the many talents we have, but we have to stop politicking problems and allow the real talents that are ready to play. Nigeria’s problem has always been nepotism, but once that’s out of the way, our Eagles will soar. I would like to urge the coach to always choose the best players.

If you were a coach and you would name a team of five Nigerian players, tell us your team?

It would be Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Okocha, Ahmed Musa, Sunday Oliseh and Mutiu Adepoju.

