Fans help make Paralympic dreams come true

Of the many obstacles faced by athletes preparing to compete in the Paralympic Games, finance can be one of the biggest. With high-quality, specialized equipment that is a must to realize their full athletic potential, many Japanese Paralympics have turned to online supporters to cover some of the high costs. Through crowdfunding campaigns, they have been able to enlist the help of sports enthusiasts who are willing to donate money, which, along with an athlete’s own talent and determination, is vital to achieving their Paralympic dreams. Paralympic shooter Mika Mizuta is one of the athletes who have used crowdfunding to collect small donations online from a large group of people. Last spring, she raised approximately 4 million ($36,500) primarily for a competition-grade wheelchair. The 23-year-old had previously had to settle for a wheelchair that was custom-made at a hospital from when she was in high school. But to invest in a high-quality wheelchair needed to compete at the Paralympic level, she turned to supporters online for help. “I was surprised to get support from so many people,” said Mizuta. Her Tokyo alma mater, JF Oberlin University, led the project, helping her reach not only her fundraising goal, but nearly double the amount she originally aimed for. Following the uplifting result of the fundraiser, she pledged to “deliver results” at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which will take place from August 24 to September 5. Keiko Tanaka, a boccia athlete with severe cerebral palsy, turned to crowdfunding in 2019 and collected more than 1 million, which she used to buy a tool, among other things, a ramp to propel the ball to the target ball. “I want to be perfectly ready when I participate,” said the 39-year-old. Koyo Iwabuchi, a medal favorite in men’s para table tennis, held the Iwabuchi Open exhibition tournament in Tokyo last November to give Paralympians a chance to stay informed and promote the sport after games were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 26-year-old rower received pledges from a total of 560,000 from 100 crowdfunding donors. Takahiro Matsuzaki, a representative of the Athlete Flag Foundation, which operates an athlete-focused fundraising service called Unlim, said the collective approach was the best strategy for athletes whose difficult financial situation has been exacerbated by the pandemic. “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many athletes are asking for continuous financial assistance to train and compete. We are entering an era where not only companies but also individuals and society in general support athletes,” he said. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)





