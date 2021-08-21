Ellie was dead for two minutes. She will swim for Great Britain at the Paralympics next week

CUTE AS A Knot, Miracle for Ellie Challis melted the hearts of the nations when she proudly showed off her prosthetic legs on the front cover of The Suns 15 years ago.

Now the determined 17-year-old is preparing to represent Britain swimming at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

12 Inspirational Ellie will compete for ParalympicsGB in four individual events in Tokyo Credit: JNVisuals

12 Child prodigy Ellie Challis melted the hearts of nations when she proudly displayed her prosthetic legs on the front cover of The Suns 15 years ago

12 Ellie, the youngest competitor in the British squad, said: ‘My father thought I would never walk again. Now I represent my country at the Paralympics’ Credit: Getty

The story of Ellies is one of courage, strength, a formidable attitude and her conviction: there is always a way.

Ellie, the youngest competitor in the British squad, said: My father thought I would never walk again. Now I represent my country at the Paralympics.

I go out and do my best and enjoy every minute. I can’t wait to get started.

Ellie, who has twin sister Sophie, contracted meningitis when she was 16 months old and only had a five percent chance of survival.

Her father, 57-year-old father Paul, who is separated from Ellie’s mother Lisa, said: It’s the word every parent fears about meningitis.

She was such a happy girl

She actually died for two minutes. Her heart stopped. We were in the room when she was on the line. It was so close.

She was in a coma for five weeks and all you can hope for is that she survives.

Her fingertips and toes started to turn black, and then you could see it going up and down.

Ellie was transferred in September 2005 from St Marys Hospital in Paddington, West London, to Broomfields Hospital in Chelmsford, Essex.

Four days later, both legs were amputated above the knee and both arms removed below the elbow due to blood poisoning. She spent another 17 days in the hospital before returning home.

Paul, who left his job as an area manager for bookie Ladbrokes to become a full-time caretaker for Ellies, said: For the first three months, we were back in the hospital almost every other day. It was almost constant appointments, checkups and physical therapy.

But Ellies’ incredible spirit made the trip so much easier.

A wayward baby from the start, she learned to walk at just nine months, long before her twin sister.

She got her first set of 20,000 leg prostheses when she was three, funded by generous friends and neighbors in Rainham, Essex, who would post cash through Paul’s letterbox.

If their parents turned their backs, she would empty the cereal packets on the kitchen floor for her and Sophie to nibble on.

Paul added: Ellie was a bit of an asshole, in the nicest possible way. She is such a happy girl. Her attitude is that there is always a way to do something.

And the whole nation was looking for Ellie after The Sun showed the inspiring image of her in her cute pink dress on December 7, 2006, her tongue sticking out in concentration, walking on her new legs.

Paul said: It’s great to see that photo again and to think how far she’s come.

Ellie never saw her disability as a barrier. At Engaines Primary School, Little Clacton, Ellie played soccer against her healthy friends. Then, at age 14, she became the first British quadruple amputee to master snowboarding.

Ellie, who has two step-siblings from Paul’s previous relationship, told BBC Sport: I have older siblings so I grew up like them and learned to do everything on my own.

Sport was my way of dealing with people. Everyone assumes you can’t do much until they actually meet you.

One of her most recent achievements has been mastering her long blonde hair.

She added: I want to do things that everyone says I can’t, just to prove them wrong. Ellie learned to swim from Paul on family vacations.

He would carry her to the edge of the pool in her wheelchair and tip her inside to the astonishment of the onlookers.

He said: You can hear everyone gasping. By the time she surfaced, she was half a length in diameter.

In 2015, a chance encounter at their local Pizza Hut put Ellie in touch with a disabled swim club.

Two years later she started competing and two years later she joined the GB regional squad.

In April 2019, at an international para swimming competition in Glasgow, Ellie broke the UK and European record for butterfly and world record for breaststroke.

12 Ellie got meningitis when she was 16 months old and only got a 5 percent chance of survival

12 So proud, Ellie’s father Paul Credit: East News

Months later, she won a bronze medal at the World Paraswimming Championships in London. At that point, Ellie had her eyes on the Paralympic Games, which should have taken place in 2020. Then the pandemic hit.

I will be an absolute wreck to watch her

Paul said: We were lucky, because I bought a nine by four meter pool for the garden quite early.

We had three taps to fill it and the company forgot about the heating element, so it took four days for Ellie to do just a few lengths without freezing.

She practiced there for six weeks, covering about six miles each day on her hand bike. When the announcement was made that the Games would be postponed until this year, she only allowed herself a short while before reasoning, Well, I’ll be a faster swimmer by then.

She will compete for ParalympicsGB in four individual events in Tokyo.

Her biggest inspiration is para swimmer Ellie Simmonds, who at age 13 was the youngest athlete on the team in Beijing in 2008 and will participate in her fourth Paralympic Games in Tokyo, hoping to add her five gold medals.

But Ellie herself is incredible. As Dr Simon Nadel, who helped save her life in the hospital in 2005, said: For some patients, just getting up and walking or going to school is already a great achievement.

It is remarkable for her to achieve what she has achieved. Ellie, a fan of Ed Sheeran and boxer Anthony Joshua, studies baking at university and hopes to open her own pastry shop one day.

Paul, who moved to Manchester with Ellie so she could train at the National Performance Centre, says Ellie loves every minute of it. She sounds very relaxed and comes to the blocks with a big smile on her face.

She no longer tells me her training times and if she has a chance to win a medal.

I will be an absolute wreck to watch her.

I couldn’t be more proud of all she’s accomplished.

12 ‘Sport was my way of dealing with people. Everyone assumes there’s not much you can do until they actually meet you.” Credit: PA

12 The story of Ellies is one of courage, strength, a formidable attitude and her conviction: ‘There is always a way’ Credit: Getty

Five more of our Team GB Paralympics to watch out for

WILL BAYLEY

12 Will, 33, said: ‘I play the best table tennis of my career’ Credit: PA: Press Association

TABLE tennis star Will is the defending Paralympic champion.

The 2014 World Champion from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was born with artrogryposis that restricts movement in all four limbs.

He has recovered from a knee injury sustained during rehearsals for Strictly in 2019.

Will, 33, said: I play the best table tennis of my career.

LADY SARAH FLOOR

12 In Tokyo, Dame Sarah defends her Individual Pursuit, Time Trial and Road Race titles Credit: Getty Images – Getty

WITH 14 gold medals, Dame Sarah is our most successful female Paralympic.

She was born without a functioning left hand and started out as a swimmer.

She will defend her individual pursuit, time trial and road race titles in Tokyo.

Manchester-born Sarah, 43, will need two gold medals to match Mike Kenny’s British Paralympic record.

RICHARD WHITEHEAD

12 Richard, from Nottingham, completed 40 marathons in 40 days in 2013 Credit: AFP – Getty

THE ready-to-go athlete hopes to defend his T44 200m titles, which he won in London and Rio.

Richard, 45, from Nottingham, also won a silver medal in the T42 100m in 2016.

He completed 40 marathons in 40 days in 2013 and became the first two-legged amputee to run that distance and hopes to compete in the 2024 Games in Paris.

HANNAH COCKROFT

12 The 29-year-old from Halifax, West Yorks, is known as ‘Hurricane Hannah’ Credit: Getty Images – Getty

THE wheelchair racer has won five golds at her two Paralympic Games.

In May, she broke her world records in the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m.

Hurricane Hannah, 29, of Halifax, West Yorks, suffered two cardiac arrests at birth that left her with brain damage, weak hips, deformed feet and legs and mobility issues.

SIR LEE PEARSON

12 Sir Lee was born with arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, which meant his muscles didn’t grow in the womb Credit: AP: Associated Press

THE 47-year-old equestrian star has amassed an impressive 11 Paralympic golds, two silvers and one bronze from five previous Games and hopes to increase that number.

Sir Lee, of Cheddleton, Staffs, is considered the most recognizable face in para dressage, earning him the nickname The Godfather.

He was born with arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, which means his muscles did not grow in the womb and movement in his joints is limited.