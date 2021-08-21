Sports
Ellie was dead for two minutes. She will swim for Great Britain at the Paralympics next week
CUTE AS A Knot, Miracle for Ellie Challis melted the hearts of the nations when she proudly showed off her prosthetic legs on the front cover of The Suns 15 years ago.
Now the determined 17-year-old is preparing to represent Britain swimming at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
The story of Ellies is one of courage, strength, a formidable attitude and her conviction: there is always a way.
Ellie, the youngest competitor in the British squad, said: My father thought I would never walk again. Now I represent my country at the Paralympics.
I go out and do my best and enjoy every minute. I can’t wait to get started.
Ellie, who has twin sister Sophie, contracted meningitis when she was 16 months old and only had a five percent chance of survival.
Her father, 57-year-old father Paul, who is separated from Ellie’s mother Lisa, said: It’s the word every parent fears about meningitis.
She was such a happy girl
She actually died for two minutes. Her heart stopped. We were in the room when she was on the line. It was so close.
She was in a coma for five weeks and all you can hope for is that she survives.
Her fingertips and toes started to turn black, and then you could see it going up and down.
Ellie was transferred in September 2005 from St Marys Hospital in Paddington, West London, to Broomfields Hospital in Chelmsford, Essex.
Four days later, both legs were amputated above the knee and both arms removed below the elbow due to blood poisoning. She spent another 17 days in the hospital before returning home.
Paul, who left his job as an area manager for bookie Ladbrokes to become a full-time caretaker for Ellies, said: For the first three months, we were back in the hospital almost every other day. It was almost constant appointments, checkups and physical therapy.
But Ellies’ incredible spirit made the trip so much easier.
A wayward baby from the start, she learned to walk at just nine months, long before her twin sister.
She got her first set of 20,000 leg prostheses when she was three, funded by generous friends and neighbors in Rainham, Essex, who would post cash through Paul’s letterbox.
If their parents turned their backs, she would empty the cereal packets on the kitchen floor for her and Sophie to nibble on.
Paul added: Ellie was a bit of an asshole, in the nicest possible way. She is such a happy girl. Her attitude is that there is always a way to do something.
She got her first set of 20,000 leg prostheses when she was three, funded by generous friends and neighbors in Rainham, Essex, who would post cash through Paul’s letterbox even though the family had never asked for help.
And the whole nation was looking for Ellie after The Sun showed the inspiring image of her in her cute pink dress on December 7, 2006, her tongue sticking out in concentration, walking on her new legs.
Paul said: It’s great to see that photo again and to think how far she’s come.
Ellie never saw her disability as a barrier. At Engaines Primary School, Little Clacton, Ellie played soccer against her healthy friends. Then, at age 14, she became the first British quadruple amputee to master snowboarding.
Ellie, who has two step-siblings from Paul’s previous relationship, told BBC Sport: I have older siblings so I grew up like them and learned to do everything on my own.
Sport was my way of dealing with people. Everyone assumes you can’t do much until they actually meet you.
One of her most recent achievements has been mastering her long blonde hair.
She added: I want to do things that everyone says I can’t, just to prove them wrong. Ellie learned to swim from Paul on family vacations.
He would carry her to the edge of the pool in her wheelchair and tip her inside to the astonishment of the onlookers.
He said: You can hear everyone gasping. By the time she surfaced, she was half a length in diameter.
In 2015, a chance encounter at their local Pizza Hut put Ellie in touch with a disabled swim club.
Two years later she started competing and two years later she joined the GB regional squad.
In April 2019, at an international para swimming competition in Glasgow, Ellie broke the UK and European record for butterfly and world record for breaststroke.
Months later, she won a bronze medal at the World Paraswimming Championships in London. At that point, Ellie had her eyes on the Paralympic Games, which should have taken place in 2020. Then the pandemic hit.
I will be an absolute wreck to watch her
Paul said: We were lucky, because I bought a nine by four meter pool for the garden quite early.
We had three taps to fill it and the company forgot about the heating element, so it took four days for Ellie to do just a few lengths without freezing.
She practiced there for six weeks, covering about six miles each day on her hand bike. When the announcement was made that the Games would be postponed until this year, she only allowed herself a short while before reasoning, Well, I’ll be a faster swimmer by then.
She will compete for ParalympicsGB in four individual events in Tokyo.
Her biggest inspiration is para swimmer Ellie Simmonds, who at age 13 was the youngest athlete on the team in Beijing in 2008 and will participate in her fourth Paralympic Games in Tokyo, hoping to add her five gold medals.
But Ellie herself is incredible. As Dr Simon Nadel, who helped save her life in the hospital in 2005, said: For some patients, just getting up and walking or going to school is already a great achievement.
It is remarkable for her to achieve what she has achieved. Ellie, a fan of Ed Sheeran and boxer Anthony Joshua, studies baking at university and hopes to open her own pastry shop one day.
Paul, who moved to Manchester with Ellie so she could train at the National Performance Centre, says Ellie loves every minute of it. She sounds very relaxed and comes to the blocks with a big smile on her face.
She no longer tells me her training times and if she has a chance to win a medal.
I will be an absolute wreck to watch her.
I couldn’t be more proud of all she’s accomplished.
Five more of our Team GB Paralympics to watch out for
WILL BAYLEY
TABLE tennis star Will is the defending Paralympic champion.
The 2014 World Champion from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was born with artrogryposis that restricts movement in all four limbs.
He has recovered from a knee injury sustained during rehearsals for Strictly in 2019.
Will, 33, said: I play the best table tennis of my career.
Will, 33, said: I play the best table tennis of my career.
LADY SARAH FLOOR
WITH 14 gold medals, Dame Sarah is our most successful female Paralympic.
She was born without a functioning left hand and started out as a swimmer.
She will defend her individual pursuit, time trial and road race titles in Tokyo.
Manchester-born Sarah, 43, will need two gold medals to match Mike Kenny’s British Paralympic record.
RICHARD WHITEHEAD
THE ready-to-go athlete hopes to defend his T44 200m titles, which he won in London and Rio.
Richard, 45, from Nottingham, also won a silver medal in the T42 100m in 2016.
He completed 40 marathons in 40 days in 2013 and became the first two-legged amputee to run that distance and hopes to compete in the 2024 Games in Paris.
HANNAH COCKROFT
THE wheelchair racer has won five golds at her two Paralympic Games.
In May, she broke her world records in the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m.
Hurricane Hannah, 29, of Halifax, West Yorks, suffered two cardiac arrests at birth that left her with brain damage, weak hips, deformed feet and legs and mobility issues.
SIR LEE PEARSON
THE 47-year-old equestrian star has amassed an impressive 11 Paralympic golds, two silvers and one bronze from five previous Games and hopes to increase that number.
Sir Lee, of Cheddleton, Staffs, is considered the most recognizable face in para dressage, earning him the nickname The Godfather.
He was born with arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, which means his muscles did not grow in the womb and movement in his joints is limited.
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/sport/3513365/ellie-dead-for-two-minutes-now-swimming-britain-paralympics/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]