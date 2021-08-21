CAG Flags Meerut Babu’s Allotment Bungalow of 30k-sq-ft | India News





MEERUT: A former deputy chairman of the Meerut Development Authority (MDA), Rajesh Kumar Yadav, approved for himself a 30,000-square-foot plush bungalow with a swimming pool, gym, sauna, and snooker and table tennis rooms while in office . He was entitled to a square meter of just under 2,500. Yadav is now Special Secretary (Sports) in the UP government.

The CAG flagged the “imprudent” plan in its audit report on the “Economic Sector & Public Sector Undertakings, Government of Uttar Pradesh” submitted in Thursday’s meeting.

In two 2009 and 2011 decrees, the UP government had decided on the 2,426-square-foot cap for civil servants’ housing brackets that include the MDA Vice-President, the report said. The approval for an official residence comes from the MDA board, where the vice chairman comes after the division commissioner. Yadav was MDA’s secretary in 2013 and 2014 and vice-chairman in 2015 and 2016.

Construction began in May 2015. It was a grand project – a 20,000-square-foot house and a 9,700-square-foot “recreation area”. The area was more than 12 times what the Vice-President was entitled to. More than Rs 8 crore was spent – ​​the land had cost over Rs 5 crore and construction nearly Rs 3 crore – when the project was halted in December 2016.

visited the abandoned house on Friday. It was surrounded by vegetation, the tall pillars visible from a distance. Yadav, for whom it was built, never lived here. The MDA attempted to auction the property twice in 2019, but there were no buyers.

“It was imprudent and against the established standards of decency on the part of the authority to incur expenditure of Rs 8.3 crore… on a residence for the Vice-President,” it said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/cag-flags-meerut-babus-allotting-self-30k-sq-ft-bungalow/articleshow/85504290.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos