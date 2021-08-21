How Moyes got West Ham fit and ready for the season – The Athletic

Connect with us

To highlight how culture has changed at West Ham United, Declan Rice returned to training five days earlier than scheduled this summer to ensure he was in the best possible shape for pre-season.

The 22-year-old had played a key role in England in reaching the European Championship final, which they lost to Italy on 11 July on penalties. The midfielder would then be out for three weeks, but after a 10-day break in Ibiza, where he had kept his fitness up with regular runs, Rice reported West Ham’s pre-season base at the luxury Pennyhill Park hotel complex, on the southwestern outskirts of London, and soon played behind closed doors. doors friendly.

Since returning for a second stint as West Ham manager in December 2019, David Moyes has instilled a strong work ethic for the squad – and players in their under-23 ranks have followed suit.

Striker Mipo Odubeko, for example, chose not to go on holiday this summer and focused on improving his condition with his personal trainers. Jamal Baptiste worked on his aerial skills with former West Ham intern Sam Westley. Baptiste’s hard work has paid off – he scored headers in the exhibition games against Dundee and Southend United.

Emmanuel Longelo concentrated on his free kicks, during and after practice. This too had the desired effect, as the fullback put two of them in the net in the 3-0 win over Birmingham City Under-23s earlier this month.

When Moyes returned from his own summer break, players under 23 were told to return two weeks before West Ham’s senior pros to ensure they were informed during the sessions.

Baptiste, Nathan Holland, Pierre Ekwah Elimby, Conor Coventry, Xande Silva, Jacob Knightbridge, Frederik Alves, Ajibola Alese, Nathan Trott and Krisztian Hegyi attended a week-long training camp at the St Andrews golf resort in Scotland.

