‘Feisty’ Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes match point hiccups | ATP tour





A few centimeters almost changed the trajectory of Stefanos Tsitsipas’ Western & Southern Open quarterfinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime. But the Greek kept his focus to secure a final four spot in Cincinnati. Despite Tsitsipas dropping two match points in the second set, Tsitsipas defeated Auger-Aliassime 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 after two hours and 12 minutes to reach the semifinals of this tournament for the second consecutive year. But the second seed’s victory did not come without drama. “Tennis is a psychological game and things like this happen. It’s important to just stick to your roots and what you’re best at,” Tsitsipas said in his court interview. “Maybe it wasn’t ideal in the second set, especially when I created so many chances and had such a good chance to finish it a little early. But with a lot of patience and just trying to find that chance in the third set, I stepped in, I was really determined and didn’t let go.” The Greek was in complete control for most of the first two sets. Tsitsipas played with patient aggression to take a 6-2, 5-4 15/40 lead while a physically hindered Auger-Aliassime struggled to find rhythm. But on the second match point of the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals champion on the Canadian’s serve, Felix hit a backhand that barely touched the back of the baseline. The ball was so close that Tsitsipas thought he was out and he had won the game. But instead, that served as a turning point as Auger-Aliassime – who timed out at 2-3 in the set to be dealt to his left – found a better balance in his game to quickly turn the table and the battle to a third set. FOLLOW THIS WEEK’S ACTION But after taking a break in the toilet, Tsitsipas returned to the court refreshed. The lost match points did not cause panic. Auger-Aliassime gave his opponent an early break in the third with a sprayed forehand wide, and the Greek never looked back and charged through the decider without hitting a break point. “[I was] determined, fierce and snappy when needed. I’m just filled with a lot of emotions right now,” Tsitsipas said. “At some point it became very difficult and I had to find other solutions and come up with new ideas and I persevered. [I] made it a choice for me to intervene with aggression and build the game.” Any hopes of a late comeback from the Canadian was dashed when Auger-Aliassime hit his seventh double fault and gave the second seed a second break. But the 21-year-old will leave Cincinnati with confidence after progressing to his second ATP Masters 1000 final, including a win over close friend Matteo Berrettini, the Wimbledon finalist. Auger-Aliassime dominated its rivalry with Tsitsipas from the juniors through their early years as professionals. But Tsitsipas has firmly taken control of their ATP Head2Head series and now leads 5-2 thanks to five straight wins. The second seed lost a tough three-set in the Toronto semi-final against Reilly Opelka last week. But he has recovered well in Ohio with three wins to advance to the final four. Tsitsipas is looking to win his second Masters 1000 title after triumphing in Monte-Carlo earlier this season. Next up is Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev, who knocked out Turin contender Casper Ruud of Norway in straight sets. Tsitsipas leads the Germans 6-2 in their ATP Head2Head rivalry.

