Derron Douglas | Youth sport in the spotlight





Derron Douglas is strongly focused on doing great things in table tennis. He is 17 years old, studying at the University of the West Indies and from Signal Hill, Tobago. Derron says he has a love and passion for the sport. Competition gives him energy and beating his opponents, both foreign and local, gives him great satisfaction. He grew up in Tobago and went to Bishops High School where he can be that guy with the jokes during recess, but in class he was focused and interactive and got his job done. Derron has three older sisters, eighteen, twenty-two and twenty-eight. They don’t like sports, but they are his biggest cheerleaders. He was introduced to table tennis at the age of seven at St Andrews Anglican Primary School. He fell in love with the game and played with his classmates under his first coach, Mrs. Emlyn Charles David. Derron takes training very seriously. He says effective training and consistent discipline have been immeasurable in his success in the game thus far. Two of his major milestones: third in the Under-13 division at an ITTF World Junior Circuit tournament in Guatemala in 2014; third in the Under-21 division at the 2018 Caribbean Championships in Jamaica. Derron has a passion for traveling and competing abroad. Making new friends, meeting different competitors and seeing new places was an opening for the mind. He has been to Guyana, Jamaica, Barbados, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Cuba. Derron’s biggest difficulty in table tennis was funding. He believes that to reach the world-class level, Trinidad and Tobago table tennis players must compete internationally and attend training camps to gain the necessary experience and fame. In table tennis, the first person to score 11 points wins. Derron knows it doesn’t matter if the score is 10-0. The game isn’t over until someone gets to 11, and that’s where his focus is at all times. Derron has one goal, which is to reach the Olympics, following in the footsteps of the late great Dexter St. Louis. Derron wanted to attend the Olympic qualifiers in Argentina earlier this year but said he couldn’t due to a lack of funding, as well as a lack of coaching and management support. His focus now is to get everything ready for the next Olympics. The player Derron looks up to on the world stage is Dimitrij Ovtcharov from Germany. He admires his style, passion for the sport and tenacity. Even though Ovtcharov may not be in a match, he delivers 100 percent every time. This is something Derron pursues. Locally, Aaron Wilson, the best senior player in Trinidad and Tobago, is his most challenging competitor. Derron thanks God for getting him this far in table tennis. His coaches, parents, family and supporters have been his biggest motivations and he wants them to know how much he appreciates them. Derron says table tennis is a big sport in the rest of the world. He wants to be the one to make people here see the importance of it. He will continue to give his all and aims to raise the flag of Trinidad and Tobago high on the Olympic podium.

