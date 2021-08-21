Kriti Bharadwaj sets her sights on Ukraine bash

By SS SHREEKUMAR

She reached the world ranking after beating the Victor Denmark Masters International Challenge

Making her debut in the senior category for the first time, Kriti Bharadwaj Karnatakas emerging badminton talent, recently performed brilliantly in the Victor Denmark Masters International Challenge tournament.

Kriti achieved a world ranking for the first time after that performance. Bolstered by that display, she has now set her sights on a second such adventure. Kriti will compete for the second time in the senior section in the Victor Ukraine International 2021 tournament from September 7 to 10, 2021, which is part of the International Series in the city of Kharkiv and offers a prize pool of $5,000. Kriti is in the qualifying draw along with 23 others. The draw has yet to take place, but the entries are already on the website.

In an exclusive conversation with Bangalore Mirror, Kriti said she was looking forward to the tournament. I am looking forward to the tournament in Ukraine. I hope to do as good or even better than what I achieved in Denmark. Of course I feel more confident now, Kriti said, the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy intern training under the devoted U. Vimal Kumar, the former national champion and national coach.

I was supposed to play in two tournaments in Bengaluru itself, but they were canceled due to the pandemic. As such, I have yet to play at senior level in the National Championship, she added. But with the International Series giving players the chance to play and achieve rankings, Kriti has risen to the challenge.

In the Victor Denmark Masters International Challenge tournament in Esbjerg, Kriti qualified for the main draw but did not have a world ranking as this was her debut at this level.

Kriti defeated Danish Cathrine Rosengren 21-8, 21-15 and won in the second qualifying round. Kriti stunned Ann-Kathrin Spori of Germany, the No. 4 seeded, 21-15, 15-21, 21-12 in the third and final qualifying round. In the first round of the main draw, however, she resolutely took on the number 27 in the world and the top league of the tournament, Christophersen from Denmark, but lost 13-21, 14-21 after a valiant fight. But she’s definitely shown that given the right exposure, she can remain a relative handful for any potential opponent. Her performance earned her 920 points and the IBF placed her at 656 for her debut show. She reasonably hopes to steadily climb the ladder of the ambitious enterprise in Ukraine.

Kriti is the daughter of former national table tennis champion Vasanth Bharadwaj and Anuradha , who was the champion of Delhi long ago.

When asked about how she got into badminton, Kriti said she had always been interested in the sport. When I got interested, I was coached by Vinay Siddaraj Mister at the Selenite Sports Academy and that helped me get better and get more serious. And her parents didn’t scold her for going to badminton and not table tennis? Well no, not at all, they’ve been encouraging me all the time, she said, laughing out loud. After taking titles at the local and state level, she represented Karnataka and won the National Under-15 title at Gulbarga in 2016.

In the Jaipur Nationals the following year, she again emerged as the singles champion and also won the doubles title. In 2018, at Raipur, she finished second in singles and doubles in the Under-17 age group, while in 2018 she took bronze in Bangalore. At the 2019 Nationals in Imphal, she again took silver in the girls’ under-17 singles.

Kriti represented India in the Sub Junior Asian Badminton Championship in Yangon, Myanmar, in the Under-15 category and in the Under-17 Asian Meet in Surabaya, Indonesia.