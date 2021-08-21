Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Buys Stake in Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has bought a stake in the Milwaukee Brewers, the MLB team announced Friday.

Antetokounmpo follows the model of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes: small star who invests in the local baseball franchise, which Mahomes did by joining the Kansas City Royals ownership group.

“Man, this is unbelievable,” Antetokounmpo, wearing a number 34 baseball jersey, said at Friday’s press conference. “This is a dream come true for a child from Sepolia, Athens, Greece, born to immigrant parents. I never imagined I would be in this position.”

Brewer’s main owner Mark Attanasio joked that he wondered if president of baseball operations David Stearns would want to try out the 6-foot-11 forward at first base.

“We are honored to have Giannis join our team of investors in Milwaukee Brewers,” Attanasio said in a statement. “Giannis is a great athlete, a world champion and a true local hero of international renown.”

Antetokounmpo is the first new individual investor added to the Brewers ownership group since Attanasio purchased a majority stake in the franchise in 2005.

The two-time NBA MVP’s decision to buy into the city’s baseball team comes a month after he helped the Bucks to Milwaukee’s first NBA title in 50 years.

Attanasio and Antetokounmpo said they finalized this agreement in May. Antetokounmpo said he and the team kept quiet at the time because they didn’t want to distract from the Bucks playoffs and the start of the Brewers season.

“Milwaukee made me who I am today,” said Antetokounmpo, who signed a five-year $228 million supermax contract extension with the Bucks in December. “It has made me a better person. This is actually my home. I became a father here. I became a leader here. I became a champion here and I want to be involved.

“I want to be involved in the community as much as possible. I know Milwaukee has invested a lot in me and I want to invest a lot of me back into the city of Milwaukee.”

Antetokounmpo said he started thinking about owning a pro-sports franchise last year while he was in the NBA playoff bubble at Walt Disney World. Antetokounmpo, who is from Greece, said his team first discussed the possibility of buying a European football club.

The Brewers proves to be a good investment. The team has an 8-game lead in the NL Central coming into play on Friday-evening and has won four of its last five games.

“Obviously I grew up in Europe, but not much baseball is played there,” Antetokounmpo said. “I can tell you when I was introduced to baseball. I was 18. It was the first day I came to Milwaukee. I came to a game. But I know Christian Yelich. I know he’s a great player.”

Antetokounmpo can talk to the Brewers players about the benefits of winning a title.

“It’s hard to get it done,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s hard to get there. But once you get there, it’s the best feeling ever. It’s the best feeling ever. You always remember what it took to get there. And you create this bond with your teammates for the rest of your life. It’s an addictive feeling.”

Attanasio said about 20 Brewers players watched from a Fiserv Forum suite as Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to capture the Bucks’ first championship since 1971.

“We’re trying to get some of that good karma that Giannis and his teammates created to rub off on us,” Attanasio said.

Antetokounmpo isn’t the only notable Wisconsin athlete with an investment in another state pro-franchise. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a minority stake in the Bucks.

