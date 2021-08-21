giants vs. Athletics – Match Report – 20 August 2021

OAKLAND, California — Josh Harrison hit a two-run single, Starling Marte added an RBI double and the Oakland Athletics defeated the San Francisco Giants 4-1 on Friday night.

James Kaprielian pitched three times in five innings to go unbeaten in three starts since coming off the injured list to help the Ashes hold off their Bay Area rivals in front of a crowd of 40,133 the largest at the Coliseum in almost two years.

The Ashes are two games behind the Astros in the AL West and half a game ahead of the Red Sox for the second wildcard.

It’s always exciting to play in front of a crowd like we had tonight, Harrison said. We had a little more black and orange than I’d like, but at the same time it’s always better when you have the last laugh to get the win. So far, so good.

Mike Yastrzemski homered for San Francisco. The Giants have lost back-to-back games for the first time since late July.

Harrison got the Ashes going in the fourth with a single, which came on a walk for the leadoff by Jed Lowries and a double by Yan Gomes. Both runners scored easily.

Yastrzemski, who batted in ninth, hit a 3-for-26 funk with his 19th homerun in fifth.

2-1 leading, Mark Canha reached on fielder’s choice, finished in second place on a wild pitch and scored on Martes’ double. While Marte stole third, Jose Alvarez’s delivery bounced past third baseman Wilmer Flores and into foul territory, and Marte scored easily.

What he does I’ve seen for years, Harrison said of Marte, who was his teammate when both were at Pittsburgh. He hasn’t lost a step. He is a man who can change a game offensively, defensively, on the bases. He is another element that makes us dangerous.

Kaprielian (7-4) briefly lost control in the third with three consecutive walks with two outs, the last two coming on nine pitches before slugger Kris Bryant flew into the middle where Marte made a running catch. Kaprielian struckout four batters and walked four.

He looked great early in the game, said manager Bob Melvin. Maybe not his best command after that. There were a few balls in the zone, he let a few guys run, but he’s a really tough competitor and those are the guys who find a way out when needed.

Four relievers combined for four scoreless innings. Lou Trivino threw the ninth for his 21st save.

Giants-starter Alex Wood (10-4) gave up two runs and five hits in five innings. He was undefeated in 11 starts after a loss in San Francisco.

We couldn’t pull it off, that’s all that matters, said Giants manager Gabe Kapler. I thought we were throwing more balls in the air, but that wasn’t enough. We didn’t execute tonight.

TRAINING ROOM

Giants: 3B Evan Longoria was kept out of the lineup for the second day in a row as a precaution while still having pain in his hand from a swing. Wilmer Flores started in Longorias. … RHP reliever Tyler Rogers has sore biceps from being hit by a line drive. … RHP Johnny Cueto, on the list of injured who suffers from an elbow flexor, has returned home to the Dominican Republic due to a death in the family. He is expected to rejoin the club for next week’s series in the Mets.

Athletics: INF/OF Chad Pinder was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing 34 games with a strained right hamstring. Oakland has cleared the roster for Pinders’ return by giving Seth Brown an option for Triple-A Las Vegas. … RHP Mike Fiers, who had been sidelined since May 7 with a sprained pitching elbow, was about to catch for the second time on flat ground on Saturday and throw the first bullpen session of his rehabilitation next Friday . I’m just getting ready to go back, Fiers said. … RHP Chris Bassitt, who will undergo surgery next week after being hit in the face by a line drive on Tuesday night in Chicago, visited the clubhouse during the series finale with the White Sox on Thursday and cheered everyone on. He was very cheerful, said reliever Sergio Romo. We waited for him to make a joke. He told a typical Bass joke and it was like, he’s back! Bassitt already talked about his return this season with manager Bob Melvin on Thursday.

EARLIER PEDRO

A pregame ceremony honored Pedro Gomez, the longtime baseball correspondent for ESPN who died unexpectedly in February at age 58, and also former Ashes broadcaster Monte Moore, who received the inaugural Monte Moore Award for Outstanding Broadcasting. Gomez is the 2021 recipient of the Ron Bergman Award for Journalism, named after the longtime Bay Area sportswriter.

NEXT ONE

LHP Sean Manaea (8-8, 3.77 ERA) pitched for the Ashes on Saturday after losing his last two decisions and being scoreless in three starts in August, not having pitched any deeper than five innings. The Giants send sputtering All-Star RHP Kevin Gausman (12-5, 2.40) to the mound in a bid to win his fourth straight start. Gausman, who has already set a career high for wins, has gone past the fifth inning once during his winning streak.

AP Baseball Writer Janie McCauley contributed to this report.

